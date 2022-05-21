Derrek Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at 100 Thieve one of the most impactful and valuable players Derrek Valorant Settings, gear, and more.
Derrek “Derrek” Ha is a Professional Valorant player, currently playing for 100 Thieves. He was previously a member of the Rise Nation Valorant roster. However, that team was broken down after a few consecutive losses. Leading Derrek to join one of the top teams for the Valorant North American region.
Even though 100 Thieves were not on the list of top teams previously, they seemed to have improved quite a lot since the new roster. And they are on the play to top with a little help from their support team. But for now, let’s dive into Derrek’s settings.
Derrek’s Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Keyboard: STEELSERIES APEX PRO
- Mouse: LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1080 TI
Derrek Valorant in-game Settings
Derrek Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.4
- eDPI – 320
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Derrek’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
Derrek Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: Mouse C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Derrek’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 1x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Don’t forget to catch Derrek live on his twitch channel at twitch.tv/derrekow.