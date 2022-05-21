Derrek Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at 100 Thieve one of the most impactful and valuable players Derrek Valorant Settings, gear, and more.

Derrek “Derrek” Ha is a Professional Valorant player, currently playing for 100 Thieves. He was previously a member of the Rise Nation Valorant roster. However, that team was broken down after a few consecutive losses. Leading Derrek to join one of the top teams for the Valorant North American region.

Even though 100 Thieves were not on the list of top teams previously, they seemed to have improved quite a lot since the new roster. And they are on the play to top with a little help from their support team. But for now, let’s dive into Derrek’s settings.

Derrek’s Gear

Derrek Valorant in-game Settings

Derrek Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.4

0.4 eDPI – 320

320 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Derrek’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Derrek Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: Mouse C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Derrek’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 1x Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to catch Derrek live on his twitch channel at twitch.tv/derrekow.