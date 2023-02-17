VCT LOCK IN Alpha Bracket Day Three Highlights: Evil Geniuses, Talon Esports and LOUD advance to Round of 16!

Evil Geniuses, Talon Esports, and LOUD are the ones that are advancing to the Round of 16 in VCT LOCK IN. Let us discuss the matches below.

Sao Paulo is giving the fans some of the best Valorant we have ever seen. The saga of good games continued when the newly Reformed (pun intended) EG faced off against Team Heretics and sent them home in a dominant fashion. We also saw Gen.G face off against LOUD while Talon Esports took the stage against MIBR. Let us discuss these matches down below.

Also Read: VCT LOCK IN Alpha Bracket Day Two Highlights; KC, DRX and C9 Advance to Round of 16!

VCT LOCK IN Alpha Bracket Day Three: Heretics Succumb to EG, Talon Defeat MIBR, and LOUD Stomp Gen.G

The first match was EG against Team Heretics. Keloqz was the carry for Team Heretics as EG comfortably got the win on both maps with a scoreline of 13-8. The second half started with both teams at 6-6. With Boo’s clutch in Round 16, there was hope for Team Heretics but EG quickly managed to defeat the EMEA team. EG advances to the next round and will face Talon Esports.

The second match was Talon Esports against MIBR. MIBR put on a fight against Talon but ended up winning both of the maps with a scoreline of 13-8 and 13-11. Talon is a combination of Team Secret and Xerxia and they were certainly no pushover. Since it was MIBR’s home ground, they put on a fight but the audience had to go home disappointed as the team could not win against Talon.

However, the LOUD match was a fun match to watch as both teams were going back and forth. The second match even went to overtime as LOUD took the map 14-12. The MVP of the match was aaspas as he shows that he has not lost his edge since the LOUD win at Champions.

The Round of 16 starts on February 17th as the 16th is a Dark Day with no matches. Stay tuned for the Round of 16 right here at The SportsRush!

Also Read: G2 becomes #1 CS:GO team in the world with IEM Katowice win