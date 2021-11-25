Kkatamina Twitch channel surpasses everyone to become the most followed female Livestreamer ever.

It’s a record-breaking achievement for variety Streamer, Miyoung Kim. Better appertained to as kkatamina by suckers, she just surpassed everyone on Twitch.

Kkatamina is only a year old on Twitch. The variety streamer lately ended her twelve-day long ‘subathon’. While the aspiring top streamer takes her important-justified rest, let’s memorize how kkatamina’s subathon went.

Miyoung kkatamina became one among the foremost popular within the platform’s history. Following her sensational run, Kkatamina is ranked tenth on most active subs.

So what triggered the Storm on Kkatamina Twitch channel?

We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/CAuIqLYVj0 — Miyoung (@Kkatamina) November 19, 2021

In terms of current active subs, kkatamina is third. She is shadowed only by Félix “ xQc” Lengyel (80k) and Criticalrole (76k).

It all started with a humble tweet by @kkatamina. Publicizing her first and the last subathon to celebrate her birthday was the cause.

What began as a fun, wholesome stream, snappily came an adrenaline-filled crusade of observers. Subscribers and probative Twitch celebrities pumped subs to her channel.

How the subathon works? For each sub, kkatamina receives the broadcast duration increases. In kkatamina’s case, she set the speed to proliferation fifteen seconds for each sub she got.

Celebrating my (birthday) & official 1 year on twitch by doing my first and last subathon! IF ANY GAMERS WANNA GAME PLS!!!https://t.co/AFWr7odU6G — Miyoung (@Kkatamina) November 9, 2021

Since kkatamina did not set a duration limit, it snappily overwhelmed her schedule for the posterior twelve days.

Throughout the subathon, kkatamina played engrossing titles. League of Legends, Undertale, VALORANT, and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.

Well, of course, the stream also was Just Drooling down with observers and Twitch celebs. Still, what surged kkatamina Twitch stream further was the immense support from confidante, Rachell “ Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

The 100Thieves Co-founder dropped thousands of dollars worth of Twitch subs while heard by word,

“ You get a sub, you get a sub, you bought a sub! They call me Oprae.”

Kkatamina career and recent success



Kkatamina may be fairly new on the Amazon-possessed platform. She spent time with only 1-2k observers in December 2020.

The channel now sees triple the typical viewership. But, anticipating the recent Twitch marvels, Amazon will gauge her fanbase exponentially.

Likewise, the kkatamina Twitch channel began unofficially combined with the OfflineTV and Musketeers (OTV) macrocosm. Part of the success and large fanbase were thanks to her compassionate personality. She is not one to keep far away from face reveal since her debut.

Hence, eagerly await her next endeavour. This might be the beginning of something Grand.

