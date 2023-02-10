Warzone 2 Guru Metaphor’s RAAP H Loadout with the Best TTK!

This Warzone 2 loadout by Metaphor has a faster TTK than the RPK which says volumes to the current meta. Loadout below!

Nowadays, the weapon loadouts content creators make are all about increasing the TTK of a weapon since every millisecond matters in a battle royale. The LMG meta in this game does not seem to go away, so if you cannot beat them, join them! That is why we are going to be going away from the RPK for once and making a loadout with the RAAP H. Let us break down the attachments below.

Warzone 2 Creator Metaphor has the Perfect Replacement for the RPK Meta

Optic – Cronen Mini Pro

– Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition – 7.62 High-Velocity

– 7.62 High-Velocity Rear Grip – Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

– Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Underbarrel – Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Muzzle – Sakin Tread-40

The first attachment for this gun will be a Cronen Mini Pro Optic for a clear line of sight. Locking onto enemies and tracking is an essential part of using an LMG, if you won’t have a clear ADS you won’t be able to get kills. That is why this attachment is essential. Along with the Optic, we will also use 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition which is going to increase the bullet velocity resulting in a higher TTK.

The next attachment will be a Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip which is going to give us a drastic reduction in recoil; essential for long-range gunfights. The Lockgrip Precision-40 is an Underbarrel grip we will use to reduce the gun kick and increase the aim of walking steadiness. It also helps in increasing hip-fire accuracy.

The last attachment will be the Sakin Tread-40 Muzzle which is essential in controlling the horizontal and vertical recoil of the gun. The increased recoil control makes sure you can take fights long-range and win.

This is all you need to know about this loadout.

