What Time Does Hogwarts Legacy Release on PC and Steam?

Hogwarts Legacy releases on PC and Steam on Steam and Epic Games at 10:00 PST,13:00 EDT and 18:00 GMT on February 10th.

The game is really close to release and a lot of people are excited to explore around Hogwarts on their own accord. That is why, we are going to be covering the release times of the game in this article along with some bonus things you can do to get more goodies in the game right off the bat.

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date and Time on Steam and PC: When Will It Be Available on Epic Games?

Here is your Global Launch time for players on console for #HogwartsLegacy – midnight on February 10th, 2023 in your region. pic.twitter.com/ReGhClGjeM — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 2, 2023



As you can see in the above tweet, it tells us what time and place you can play the game. The console users can play it a little early on Xbox and PS5.

The release dates for those are 21:00 PDT on February 9th and 00:00 EDT and GMT on February 10th. Now, the PC standard edition launches on February 10th at 10:00 PST, 13:00 EDT, and 18:00 GMT. These are all the release times you need to know. However, there are a couple of goodies as well.

If you link your in game account to Wizarding World you can get a mask and a couple of other clothing accessories as well. In addition, you can get a wand by passing through a quiz. With that quiz, you can get a chance to obtain the Elder Wood Wand. We have tutorial on it below.

Hogwarts Legacy will shortly be out on PC, Xbox XS and PlayStation 5. For more content relaed to the Wizarding World, stay tuned at The SportsRush!