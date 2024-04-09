With 8th Seed in Sight, LeBron James’ Injury Update Might Worry Lakers Fans

After being in the 9th and 10th spot for the majority of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have a great opportunity to clinch the 8th seed in the Western Conference. A potential victory against the Golden State Warriors tonight can increase the LA side’s chances of advancing to the postseason substantially. Hence, the availability of LeBron James will be of huge importance.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an injury-riddled roster all season long. The same seems to be the case tonight as five players have been added to the injury report for tonight’s game. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood are all “out” for the Dubs game. On the other hand, Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been listed as “questionable” for tonight’s clash at Crypto.com Arena, as per Lakers beat writer Mike Trudell.

While James has been featured on this list for the umpteenth time this season, Lakers fans will be pleased to learn that the 6ft 9” forward hasn’t suffered any major injury. LBJ is dealing with the same flu-like symptoms that caused him to sit out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on 7th April.

When Darvin Ham was asked about the King’s availability for the clash against the Warriors, after the loss against Anthony Edwards and Co., the head coach said: “We’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow.”

LeBron’s health will be the first priority for the Lakers. However, if recovers from the flu, the Purple & Gold would certainly expect their leader to suit up and carry the team a step closer to the postseason. The Lakers are half a game behind the 8th placed Sacramento Kings. If they can win the next few games on the trot, they can potentially displace the Kings to grab the eight place, which will give them a better chance of getting out of the play-in tournament.

LeBron James and co. can expect the Stephen Curry-led Warriors to come out strong

Having won seven of their last 10 games, the Golden State Warriors have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament. However, to maximize their opportunity of advancing to the playoffs, Stephen Curry and Co. would like to finish the regular season with the 8th spot. With the #8 Sacramento Kings being 2 games ahead of the Warriors, Golden State is almost out of contention for the spot.

While the Bay Area side has added Gary Payton II (probable), Andrew Wiggins (probable), and Dario Saric (out) on the injury report, they will have a healthy Stephen Curry and an in-form Klay Thompson available for the clash against the Lakers. Even though they are unlikely to make the #8 seed, the Dubs will still look for a win to boost their confidence ahead of the play-in games.

Because a win is essential for both teams at this point in the season, basketball enthusiasts can expect a well-fought encounter between the two Pacific Division teams led by Stephen Curry and LeBron James.