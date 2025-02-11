Angel Reese’s Mother Points Issues with Social Media, Asks People Not to Judge Daughter Without Knowing Her

Angel Reese has become one of the breakout superstars in the WNBA with her skills on the court. But the 22-year-old Chicago Sky superstar has also been the center of a lot of negative attention in her rookie year for different reasons. In that context, fans discovered that Reese has another big thing going for her…she has a mama willing to protect her — especially when people are talking trash about her baby girl.

Reese recently had her mother (Angel Reese Webb) on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, where the two spoke on several basketball-related topics. When Reese asked her mom to “pop-off” about something, Mrs. Reese didn’t hesitate for a second.

“I would just like people not to believe everything they read or see on social media. A lie doesn’t care who tells it, and a lot of people don’t know you from a can of paint,” said Ms. Reese.

What does Mama Reese want to pop off about? @drinkolipop low sugar and full of flavor. https://t.co/bEaRb6Hs7a for 20% off first order pic.twitter.com/n3H50ceCai — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) February 10, 2025

This prompted a very general discussion about the negative aspects of social media as a whole, particularly misinformation. Mrs. Reese added that certain people will make judgments about her daughter based on untrue things they happen to see on the internet.

“They try to judge you off of things that they read or see and it’s just, not true.”

Mrs. Reese was probably alluding to the animosity that people think exists between her daughter and Caitlin Clark. A lot of people have implicated Reese culpable for the mistreatment Clark has received in the WNBA, even though there’s little evidence to indicate that.

That’s why Mrs. Reese wants fans to be more kind and not judge her daughter without proper substance.

The episode between Reese and her mom was a special moment in time for them, especially considering what came at the show’s conclusion.

Angel Reese had a big surprise for her mom

Reese surprised Mrs. Reese by revealing to her that she had paid off her mortgage thanks to her earnings in the WNBA, as well as her massive endorsement deals.

“That was my biggest goal in life,” Reese told her mom on the episode. “To retire you, and to pay your mortgage, or whatever you wanted for you to not work. But obviously, you a hardworking woman you don’t need me for no money that’s why I could always say you ain’t never needed for me no money and I love that about you.”

The WNBA may be in the off-season but Reese is still keeping her skills sharpened on the court thanks to the new Unrivaled League. This will only help Reese’s popularity off the court as she introduces herself to an entirely different community of basketball fans.