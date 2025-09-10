“Fun in a Sick Way”: Sophie Cunningham on Fever Turning Injuries Into Laughs During Team Photoshoot

Caitlin Clark, Chloe Bibby, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Ari McDonald … that is a list of players good enough to win with any team in the league. But for the Indiana Fever, these are the stars that have suffered from one injury or another through the course of this season. Not exactly an ideal situation, is it? As players, it must be even more frustrating.

Which is precisely why the Fever stars have been doing what they can do in these trying times. During a recent team photoshoot, all five of these absolute legends were seen taking a dig at their own injury status.

Colson, McDonald, and Cunningham looked more than happy to pose with their walking sticks and wheelchairs, as all 5 of them gave a thumbs up to the camera.

It should be noted that Clark is suffering from a groin injury, Bibby is getting her knee fixed, Colson has torn her ACL, McDonald has a broken foot, and Cunningham has a severe MCL tear in her right knee! As one can imagine, these injuries pretty much pulled the curtains on their season. So why are they exactly having fun? Well, Cunningham was happy to help out with an answer.

Cunningham reveals that while the pain is unbearable and she has not been able to sleep really well, the rehab is kind of fun, primarily since it’s all 5 of them going through it at the same time. Now that makes sense because you can see it translate onto the screen during that photoshoot.

“It was hilarious,” Cunningham told West Wilson on their podcast. “Everyone’s always like, ‘it looks like you guys’ … When this all started happening like, 2 of the girls were taken out on wheelchairs, someone else had crutches, I’m like, ‘you know those war pictures from WW I or WW II’, that’s exactly what it was like,” she added, still evidently proud of that ingenious idea.

“They all hated me because … I was like, ‘guys, we have to get a pic like this, this season, and we are going to want this.’ So I made them all come back and we took it and it was cute,” Cunningham noted.

The Fever star agreed with Wilson that while the ideal scenario would have involved nobody getting injured at all, but this was a crazy season, and they needed to embrace that. “This s*** s**** and it’s fun in a sick way and so live it up a little bit. Who cares?” she noted.

As Wilson said it himself, “That’s very Sophie of you.” Cunningham agreed!