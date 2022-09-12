“They Would Be Willing to Listen to Offers” – After Cody Rhodes, More AEW EVP’s Reportedly Open to Jump Ship to WWE

Young Bucks of AEW after being imposed a suspension earlier this week are reportedly known to be showing interest in WWE!

The Young Bucks were a part of wrestlers and officials backstage who were suspended this week on the back of a locker room brawl after Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

Following the developments, it was reported that the pair had sent “feelers” out to the rival company of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), WWE. It is been known that the Young Bucks are interested in finally joining the WWE’s promotion once their contracts expire in 2024.

It is to be noticed that the pair were the founding members of All Elite Wrestling. They nearly signed with WWE back before the young promotion launched. There has been no confirmation about the matter from the two former tag team champions. But, the report by Wrestling Observer’s Ryan Frederick seems to indicate the situation isn’t as bad as it initially seemed.

Ryan stated that whatever he has said is 100% true. He also stated further that he has it from multiple people and it is also not a big deal and not newsworthy. He also said that they told a friend in the company. A fellow wrestler, that they would be willing to listen to offers. And when their deals are up and to let it be known.

Frederick further stated that it is something every single wrestler in the business should be doing. And further said it is called maximizing the leverage.

Ryan also added that it is no different from an NFL or MLB player coming into the final year of their contract. And letting it be known they are going to free agency and listening to offers from the other teams. And said that it’s not different from a NASCAR or Formula. One driver letting other teams know that their contract runs out at a certain time and they’ll be listening to offers.

Ryan also added that wrestling is a weird business. A business where you have to use your friends on the other side to let this message be known. He further said that Young Bucks are looking to get the best deal they can.

“They told a friend in the company, a fellow wrestler, that they would be willing to listen to offers when their deals are up (I believe January 2024) and to let it be known,” Frederick said. “It does not mean they want to leave. It means they’re looking to get the best deal they can. That’s it. It’s a non-story. And if you’re a wrestler with a deal coming up in the next 18 months. And, you aren’t playing both sides, you need to fix that.”