WWE News and Rumors: Will Vince McMahon Appear at WrestleMania 39?

Vince McMahon hasn’t interfered with WWE’s creative decisions ever since he announced his retirement last year. The former CEO returned to WWE Broad earlier this year, but that was solely to sell the company. In fact, when he appeared on WWE backstage on the March 8 episode of RAW, he came to meet John Cena. However, according to a recent report, that was just a “chess move” and Vince McMahon might be present at WrestleMania 39.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated(SI) has speculated that Mr. McMahon’s recent arrival might have more to it. He believes that the visit could lead to future and frequent appearances from the former CEO.

Fans might see Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 39 and even after that

In his report, Barrasso claimed that on March 8, Vince McMahon sat in between Triple H and Bruce Prichard in the Gorilla Position. However, he neither wore a headset nor raised his head when superstars came to HHH for feedback.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be coming back. Barrasso claimed Vince McMahon might be back in-site for WrestleMania 39. He feels the 77-year-old was just there to see how people react after seeing him backstage.

“[Vince] McMahon’s return was a chess move. More than just an opportunity to check in with the returning [John] Cena… There are endless options as to what McMahon’s appearance at [8 March] RAW could mean, but the only certainty from my perspective is that it will serve as a prelude to McMahon going to WrestleMania [39] and being back on-site…”

Justin Barrasso further added that the laidback approach of Vince McMahon could lead to more appearances after WrestleMania 39. Though, he wasn’t certain about when or how many times he will return.

Talking about the recent edition of RAW, the report noted that the former CEO was not there. But one can expect more appearances from Vince McMahon before WrestleMania 39.

After his appearance backstage last week, it’s easy to speculate that Vince McMahon will be back behind the curtain again before ‘WrestleMania 39’ next month, @JustinBarrasso writes https://t.co/z7SbqrOhGP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 15, 2023

The former WWE Chairman was rumored to get inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class

After Vince McMahon retired and before he forced himself back into the board, his name wasn’t mentioned anywhere by WWE. Though, there were rumors that he might get inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Well, as noted, it was before he stormed back into the company. As soon as he returned, the rumors lost credibility, just like his retirement. WWE recently announced Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta as the inductees for this year’s class.

Rey Mysterio is the first inductee to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class 👏 pic.twitter.com/XmeS5EYrWB — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 11, 2023

As announced by WWE, the legendary Great Muta will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame!#WWEHOF | #WrestleMania | @muto_keiji pic.twitter.com/HOQJgx328U — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 15, 2023

Nevertheless, if the SI’s report is true, Vince McMahon might make a backstage appearance at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if his presence will affect the creative plans at the last moment.