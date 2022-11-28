Brock Lesnar May Face Rising WWE Star Instead of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Brock Lesnar enters the arena to face Roman Reigns (not pictured) in a last man standing match for the Undisputed Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Although Brock Lesnar‘s appearance in WWE is limited, the 45-year-old former WWE Champion raises a lot of eyebrows every time he returns to the ring. His dominance in WWE is unparalleled. Despite losing multiple matches against the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, Lesnar was by far Reigns’ toughest opponent. At this juncture in his career, Lesnar has nothing left to conquer. In his most recent match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewels, Lesnar took Lashley to Suplex City on one leg.

The match concluded after Lesnar outmaneuvered Lashley’s Hurt Lock, pinned his shoulders onto the mat, and picked up the win via pinfall.

The former 10-time World Champion may not seem as dominant as he was in his heydays in wrestling but, he keeps coming back to the ring to destroy his opponent. According to reports, a new dominant force is next in line to face the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar Vs Gunther is in talks to play out at WrestleMania 39

Ever since his arrival on the main roster earlier this year, the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther destroyed everyone in his path.

The Ring General has remained undefeated since making his move to SmackDown. Gunther holds an astonishing longest reign holding the UK Championship for 870 days.

According to Xero News, Lesnar Vs. Gunther is in discussion to take place at WrestleMania 39.

Breaking: Lesnar Vs Gunther being discussed for #WrestleMania – Xero News Do you want to see this? pic.twitter.com/MKDIQxMT70 — Wrestlebuddy (@Wrestle_buddy) November 24, 2022

Lesnar vs Gunther is being discussed for WM39 No word yet in if will be for Title or not. — Xero News (@NewsXero) November 24, 2022

As of this writing, it’s unclear if the match will be for the IC Championship. If the match gets confirmed, it’s highly unlikely that it will be for the IC title as Lesnar showed no interest in Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship. That said, it will probably be all for supremacy.

Gunther says he enjoyed watching Brock Lesnar as a young fan

Gunther is one of the fastest-rising stars on SmackDown. After conquering NXT, The Ring General moved to the blue brand and defeated Ricochet claiming the IC Championship.

One of his most impressive performances was at the pay-per-view event Clash at the Castle where he locked horns with the Celtic Warrior Sheamus in a slobber knocker of a match. The 35-year-old has palpably shed blood, sweat, and tears to get this far in his career.

Sheamus vs. GUNTHER was a sensational match. pic.twitter.com/t25yWT2nEL — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) October 8, 2022

In an interview with WMBD Gunther was asked who his dream opponent was to which he said, “I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar, “When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches.”

It’d be Gunther if the Tribal Chief didn’t exist. pic.twitter.com/3q7GsnJUbF — Enrico_Pallazzo (@Packer_Owner) November 24, 2022

Gunther further said that he had been closely analyzing people’s work as he “progressed in his career” and was impressed with Brock Lesnar.

According to the Austrian, Brock Lesnar is “the best to ever do it”. Gunther just may shock the world if he conquers The Conqueror at the grandest stage. However, it is important to note that Gunther has never faced anyone like Brock Lesnar before.

