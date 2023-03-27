John Cena Gave a Special Gift to Former WWE Superstar After Accidentally Breaking His Rib

John Cena is one of the most loved WWE superstars. Before consolidating his career in Hollywood, John Cena carved out a legendary wrestling career. The Champ has made a lot of friends on the way. Although wrestling is pre-determined, it is injury prone. That said, even great Champions like John Cena have made some mistakes between the ropes. The sixteen-time World Champion once inadvertently broke a former WWE superstar’s rib in the ring.

Many wrestlers have claimed that John is one of the safest guys to work with. Even though John gets a lot of flak for his wrestling style, he is regarded as one of the most reliable wrestlers in WWE.

As a pro wrestler, it is incumbent on one to take care of their opponents during the action. However, John Cena once made a grave mistake. But he also made it up to his fellow wrestler by giving him a special gift.

Gene Snitsky recalls receiving a special gift from John Cena

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, former WWE superstar, Gene Snitsky, recalled the time he faced John Cena. For those who are new to wrestling, Gene Snitsky is a massive man.

With a billed height of around 6 ft 8, John had his work cut out for him wrestling the giant. During the interview, Snitsky lauded Cena for his work but complained about the time he ended up breaking his rib courtesy of John Cena.

“I only have one complaint with John. He (Cena) broke my rib one time. I often have people at the shop, ‘Hey, how was Cena?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Well, other than breaking my rib, he’s pretty awesome,’” said Snitsky.

In a bid to redress the error he made, Cena gifted Snitsky a pair of Under Armour sneakers. It’s worth noting that at the time, Cena was on an endorsement contract with the sports clothing company. Even though he did not have to pay anything for the gift, it was the sweetest gesture. Snitsky also stated that he still wears them from time to time.

@JohnCena which model under armour shoes did you wear when you won the tag title with Batista? Asking for a friend 😏 pic.twitter.com/eUkLUHKoOe — Mike Bondo (@BigBadBondo) June 24, 2022

“He made up for it [the injury], though, because he hooked me up with a pair of Under Armour sneakers back when he had his Under Armour contract, so I can’t say nothing bad about the guy. I still have them too. I still wear them once in a while.”

This just goes to show that the Cenation leader is as considerate as he is caring.

John Cena is going to make his highly anticipated WrestleMania return

The wrestler-turned-actor is gearing up to make his in-ring return at the Grandest Stage of them all. On March 6th, John Cena made his return to Raw. The former WWE Champion and accepted Austin Theory’s challenge for a bout with the United States Championship on the line. Cena cut a scathing promo on Raw, obliterating Austin Theory on the mic.

Fans are speculating that John Cena is going to do Theory a favor by putting him over. Especially with his success in Hollywood, John is only doing a favor for WWE at this point by making sporadic appearances. It remains to be seen how things play out at WrestleMania 39.

