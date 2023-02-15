Cody Rhodes’ Mother Almost Fought With WWE Superstar Backstage After the Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited WWE return at the Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare walked out at number 30 and won the match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The fans at home and in attendance celebrated his victory, but not his mother. She was looking for blood. According to the Royal Rumble winner, she wanted to fight a certain WWE wrestler for hurting her son during the match. Fortunately, nothing of that sort happened.

Rhodes may have come out victorious, but he took some heavy hits at the hands of Gunther. The reigning Intercontinental Champion is famous for his stiff chops, and the American Nightmare can testify to it. Cody is a tough man and has withstood harder hits and bumps, but her mother was not too pleased.

Cody Rhodes’ mother almost fought with Gunther backstage after the Royal Rumble match

During a recent appearance on ‘My Mom’s Basement‘, podcast, the American Nightmare recalled her mother being furious with Gunther during the Royal Rumble match. She was not happy with what he was putting her son through. After the match, she looked at the Intercontinental Champion like she was ready to go to war with him.

“My Mom, I was watching her face. [During the match, did you see her?] I saw her, and she just was [shocked] because she looked at him when he was backstage, and she looked at him when he was backstage too, like she wanted to fight him. Because every chop [he put that peck to work] God,” Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face the winner of Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. The former faction mates will face each other at WrestleMania after Zayn turned on Reigns at the Royal Rumble. The winner of that match will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the American Nightmare.

Cody and Zayn recently came face to face on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Zayn confessed that he didn’t believe he could overcome Reigns at Montreal. An enraged Cody then told Zayn to finish his story.

Rhodes has previously spoken on the possibility of Zayn joining them in the main event. He said that the WWE universe was asking for a contender, and now they have two, before revealing that he was okay with the WrestleMania main event turning into a triple threat.

The 2023 Elimination Chamber will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

