Did John Cena Cheat on His Ex-Wife With Adult Film Star Kendra Lust?

John Cena is, without a question, one of WWE’s most decorated talents that moved mountains early in his career to arrive at the present juncture in his career. After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Batista, John Cena forayed into Hollywood full-time. Aside from being an accomplished wrestler and a successful Hollywood actor, John Cena was also once a ladies’ man. The sixteen-time World Champion was rumored to have been in numerous relationships with some of the famous female talents in the business-like Victoria, Mickie James, and Nikki Bella.

In fact, John Cena was once betrothed to Nikki Bella as the couple dated for five years but due to personal problems in their relationship, they parted ways in 2018. The leader of the Cenation is now married to a Canadian Engineer, Shay Shariatzadeh, who he met on the set of Playing With Fire in a restaurant. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and had a low-key ceremony.

But Shay wasn’t Cena’s first love, as Mr. Make-A-Wish was once married to Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2009. Interestingly, the couple got divorced in 2012 which was also the time John started dating Nikki Bella. Although his ex-wife reportedly accused him of cheating, it wasn’t just with Nikki Bella.

Did John Cena cheat on his wife with adult movie star Kendra Lust?

According to rumors online, John Cena was accused by his ex-wife, Liz, of cheating on her with adult movie star Kendra Lust. In 2013, the news spread like fire and Kendra Lust took to her Twitter to address her side of the story.

Lust denied the rumor on two platforms, on Twitter and during an appearance on Wrestling Soup. Lust stated that she first heard about the rumor after people started tweeting her about it. She added that she isn’t the type of person to disrespect marriages and that she has never even met John Cena in person, let alone sleep with him.

Although Lust denied the rumors, she also expressed her willingness to have a sexual relationship with John Cena if he ever pursued her. It’s no secret that Kendra Lust is a massive wrestling fan, as she is seen tweeting about pro wrestling periodically.

The adult movie star also seems to have a collection of WWE replica titles. While the fans never heard from John Cena on being linked with the p*rnstar, Kendra Lust unequivocally laid the rumors to rest.

John Cena filed for divorce from his ex-wife two months after a PDA with her on WWE TV

In 2012, as Monday Night Raw was ready to go off the air, John Cena made his way to the ringside to hug his father and kiss his then-wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau. At the time, John Cena was involved in a WrestleMania rivalry with The Rock.

According to sources, Cena was vocal about sharing his family problems with other talents backstage. TMZ confirmed that his relationship with Liz was in shambles shortly after they tied the knot in 2009. Two months after the public display of affection on Raw, John Cena and Liz decided to end their marriage. Watch the video here.

