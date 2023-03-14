For the longest time, the WWE main event was strictly restricted to the WWE Championship match. In recent years, however, the WWE have employed two nights of WrestleMania, which means that there are now two main event slots. Roman Reigns will undoubtedly close out night 2 but the Night 1 main event is currently a conundrum.

Also read: WWE Apparently Wants Roman Reigns’ Title Reign To Go Until SummerSlam 2023

While many believe that both nights should feature the Royal Rumble winners, there are some that feel that the spots should go to storylines that have the most heat. The story with the most heat is undoubtedly the Bloodline storyline with Sami Zayn and the Usos.

However, Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble match, and a popular caveat to the win is a main event appearance at WrestleMania. So which match will end up headlining Mania?

Did WWE just confirm WrestleMania 39 Night 1 main event through recent trailer parody?

WrestleMania 24 took place in Hollywood. The WWE released several movie parodies to promote the Show of shows. With WrestleMania 39 set to take place in Hollywood once again, the WWE have gone back to their previous promotion strategy of uploading trailer parodies.

So far, they have uploaded, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins portraying The Joker and Batman respectively, as well as Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recreating the Titanic.

Their most recent trailer is a parody of Stranger Things, with Rhea Ripley doing her impression of Eleven.

In the parody, John Cena can be heard asking her if she was feeling the pressure of main eventing WrestleMania.

He said:

“Feeling that pressure, huh? “Of being the main event of WrestleMania? Is it triggering you right now, Rhea? You want some? Then, go get some!”

There was no women’s main event last year

According to reports, the WWE wanted Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair to close out Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 because there was no women’s match in the main event at WrestleMania last year. Not too keen on catching flak, the WWE were contemplating having the SmackDown women’s Championship match go last.

Interestingly, this is not a rule that the WWE has followed strictly. In fact, the first time WWE had two main events, they were both closed out by men’s matches, one of which wasn’t even a World Championship match.

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker Boneyard match was the first Night 1 main event, and even then, it wasn’t referred to as a main event.

It was only a year later that closing out night 1 was seen as equivalent when Sasha Banks defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.

Last year, Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey was set to close out night 1 before an impromptu match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens broke out, making it the main event.

If Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley closes out Night 1 this year, this will only be the third Women’s match to go last at the Show of Shows.

Click here for more Wrestling News