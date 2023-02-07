Does Roman Reigns Have the Most WrestleMania Main Event Appearances in WWE History?

Roman Reigns is currently the most talked-about name in the entire pro wrestling world. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been holding the blue brand’s title for a historic 880+ days now. Moreover, the last time someone pinned him on live tv was in 2019. In fact, he has been headlining the last two “Showcase of Immortals”. Well, many fans wonder if Roman Reigns has the most WrestleMania main event appearances in WWE history.

WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling event that WWE has been hosting every year since 1985. One who joins WWE always aims to headline the Showcase of Immortals at some point. In fact, out of hundreds of wrestlers who have joined WWE, only a few have received the opportunity.

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is certainly one of those lucky superstars. However, is he the one who has headlined the mega event the most number of times?

Roman Reigns has main-evented Wrestle mania 6 times, but he isn’t on the top

In his 13 years with WWE so far, Roman Reigns has been on the WrestleMania match card nine times. Out of which, he has headlined the mega event six times.

However, when you talk about the greatest number of WrestleMania main event appearances, Roman Reigns isn’t on the top of the list. As a matter of fact, he isn’t even the second one. The Tribal Chief’s name can be found at #3 on the list.

The #2 spot is taken by none other than the current creative head of WWE, Triple H. In his legendary career, The Cerebral Assassin has headlined the show of shows seven times. As to who is on the top, any guess?

At #1, it’s Hulk Hogan, who made eight WrestleMania main event appearances in his decades-long career. Surprisingly, all of those appearances came in the first nine WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns may not have the greatest number of WrestleMania main event appearances, he will be there soon. He’s just 37, which means, by the end of his career, The Tribal Chief will be on the top of the list.

The Undisputed Champion is all set to headline the Showcase of Immortals for the third time in a row

As noted above, Roman Reigns has main-evented the last two WrestleMania. In 2021, he defended his Universal Title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat match. And last year, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and became the undisputed champion.

Likewise, this year’s show of shows will also see The Tribal Chief close the show. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his undisputed title against this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. This makes his third main event appearance at Wrestlemania in a row.

REIGNS. RHODES. WRESTLEMANIA. Can @CodyRhodes dethrone @WWERomanReigns this April at #WrestleMania or will the Head of the Table reign supreme? pic.twitter.com/TuTzUCgBtc — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023

Nevertheless, by headlining WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will equal Triple H’s number (7) of most main event appearances. And considering his current booking, Hogan’s record might get broken in the next few years.

