Fans React to Austin Theory Getting Schooled by John Cena on Raw – “They Really Fed Theory to the Wolves on This One”

Rishabh Singh
|Published 07/03/2023

John Cena Austin Theory

John Cena and Austin Theory
Credits: WWE

For weeks, Austin Theory has been talking smack about the sixteen-time World Champion, John Cena in backstage interviews. When WWE announced John Cena’s return on Raw on March 5th, Theory prepared to give him a “warm welcome”. Well, in the latest edition of Raw, John Cena indeed received a warm welcome from the fans. But, the wrestling legend verbally destroyed Austin Theory. Theory made his way out and offered a WrestleMania match to John Cena for the United States Championship.

While John Cena refused the offer initially, The United States Champion forced him to accept the challenge eventually. However, the 25-year-old star made the mistake of calling out John Cena for his bald spot during the promo.

The former WWE Champion retaliated against Theory with a series of insults. Not just that, Cena even went to the extent of smacking Theory in the crotch before stepping out of the ring.

Fans react to John Cena roasting Austin Theory

Fans in John Cena’s hometown, Boston, Massachusetts, had a whale of a time at Austin Theory’s expense. The young star may have gotten what he came for, but he certainly did not expect to be so brutally roasted by John Cena. Here’s how the WWE Universe reacted to the segment.

Some fans were even reminiscent of years ago when John Cena obliterated Roman Reigns on the mic.

 

Did Austin Theory become a victim of Triple H’s golden shovel?

It’s no secret that Austin Theory is Vince McMahon’s protégé. Before McMahon let go of the reins of the Creative, Austin Theory seemed to be on a roll as he won the Money in the Bank contract. However, when Triple H assumed control of Creative, the dynamics changed.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam, Theory addressed the belief that Triple H was trying to bury him.

“The internet will always talk. I think we all know that. There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase and my career was over. Young 25-year-old Austin Theory, it’s all over. Whatever, but yeah, there’s always, ‘How was it working with Mr. McMahon? How was it working with Triple H? Is it better for you? Is it worse?’ Man, it’s great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild, it was expect the unexpected.”

