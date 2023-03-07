Fans React to Austin Theory Getting Schooled by John Cena on Raw – “They Really Fed Theory to the Wolves on This One”

For weeks, Austin Theory has been talking smack about the sixteen-time World Champion, John Cena in backstage interviews. When WWE announced John Cena’s return on Raw on March 5th, Theory prepared to give him a “warm welcome”. Well, in the latest edition of Raw, John Cena indeed received a warm welcome from the fans. But, the wrestling legend verbally destroyed Austin Theory. Theory made his way out and offered a WrestleMania match to John Cena for the United States Championship.

While John Cena refused the offer initially, The United States Champion forced him to accept the challenge eventually. However, the 25-year-old star made the mistake of calling out John Cena for his bald spot during the promo.

The former WWE Champion retaliated against Theory with a series of insults. Not just that, Cena even went to the extent of smacking Theory in the crotch before stepping out of the ring.

Fans react to John Cena roasting Austin Theory

Fans in John Cena’s hometown, Boston, Massachusetts, had a whale of a time at Austin Theory’s expense. The young star may have gotten what he came for, but he certainly did not expect to be so brutally roasted by John Cena. Here’s how the WWE Universe reacted to the segment.

Some fans were even reminiscent of years ago when John Cena obliterated Roman Reigns on the mic.

Casually brought flashbacks to Reigns & Cena’s segment from 2017 my god — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 7, 2023

My guy cooked him pic.twitter.com/RFBNE3IWBV — chris (@christahphur) March 7, 2023

Cena is still the goat on the mic — Chris (@Ga_Sports_Fan) March 7, 2023

Cena just cooked him so hard bro pic.twitter.com/tYZE7BVSo7 — Ran⭐️ (@hoesluvvmarii) March 7, 2023

I never thought John Cena would verbally eviscerate anyone like he did to The Usos, The Rock, and Roman Reigns – but I just did. Austin Theory is on that list now. Cena is one of the best promos of all time 🔥🔥🔥🔥.#WWE #WWERaw #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/PEBDrWJF64 — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph___) March 7, 2023

Cena barbequed Theory on the Mic from beginning to end 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sT20BMMej4 — Wayne Bumpass (@WayneBumpass) March 7, 2023

All this did is set Theory up for his rise after he beats Cena at Wrestlemania — One and Only (@teamintellect) March 7, 2023

I know Cena will put over Theory at Mania cos thats what a real Goat does. Lets the young talents shine. — Abeid Balih (@Its_yo_boy_Abzz) March 7, 2023

Theory just got nuclear launched on a superstar trajectory. Cena did the same thing to/for Roman. — john walker iv (@realjohnwalker) March 7, 2023

Theory as soon as he got backstage after Cena baked him! pic.twitter.com/cWiqNY0WNP — FONZO-S (@FonzoS) March 7, 2023

That was one of the best promos @JohnCena has ever delivered. That was a piece of art… — M Q (@MaritoQuiros) March 7, 2023

They really fed theory to the wolves on this one — TheWalker (@walker07_the) March 7, 2023

Did Austin Theory become a victim of Triple H’s golden shovel?

It’s no secret that Austin Theory is Vince McMahon’s protégé. Before McMahon let go of the reins of the Creative, Austin Theory seemed to be on a roll as he won the Money in the Bank contract. However, when Triple H assumed control of Creative, the dynamics changed.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam, Theory addressed the belief that Triple H was trying to bury him.

“The internet will always talk. I think we all know that. There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase and my career was over. Young 25-year-old Austin Theory, it’s all over. Whatever, but yeah, there’s always, ‘How was it working with Mr. McMahon? How was it working with Triple H? Is it better for you? Is it worse?’ Man, it’s great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild, it was expect the unexpected.”

