Late Jerry Jarrett Was Once Considered to Replace Vince McMahon as Head of WWE

The entire wrestling world was astounded after hearing about the death of legendary promoter/booker Jerry Jarrett on February 14. Well-known for being the founder of WWE’s rival Total Nonstop Action (TNA), the veteran died at 80. The reason for Jerry’s demise is still unknown, but he had been battling esophageal cancer. However, many might not know that Jerry Jarrett could have replaced Vince McMahon as WWE’s Head.

In the early 90s, WWE faced a lot of troubles following the then-famous steroid scandal. In fact, if found guilty, Vince McMahon could have faced up to 8 years in prison. So, with the FBI closing in on the former WWE CEO, the company needed someone to take over. That’s where Jerry Jarrett, a long-time friend of Vince McMahon’s father, came in.

WWE brought in the veteran as a consultant in the lead-up to the steroid trial. In case things didn’t go well for Vince McMahon, Jerry Jarrett would have been the Head of WWE. However, the current executive director of RAW and SmackDown Bruce Prichard has often denied all of that. In 2018, the late veteran appeared on The Matt Riveira Show where he discussed the whole matter.

Jerry Jarrett slammed Bruce Prichard for saying he wasn’t brought in to replace Vince McMahon

On the show, Jerry Jarrett opened up about the claims Bruce Prichard had been making. The late veteran stated that if anyone digs out the whole matter, he would tell the real truth.

According to him, the dates of Vince McMahon’s lawsuit will correspond to his timings of arrival and departure for WWE back then. As to what Bruce Prichard has been saying, Jerry Jarrett felt the former was “full of ****”. The late veteran also stated that Prichard was jealous of him.

He stated:

“Anybody that does any research will know why I went, why I came home, and match it with the dates of Vince’s lawsuit – his exoneration – and know that Bruce Prichard is totally full of [expletive].”

Pro wrestling world expressed their grief after hearing about the demise of TNA founder

Jerry Jarrett was a pioneer for what he has done for the pro wrestling world. In many ways, his contribution to the sport is worth all the appreciation he has received.

After hearing about the unfortunate demise, social media was loaded with posts paying respects to the late veteran. Initially, the news was made public by Dutch Mantell.

SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. pic.twitter.com/CYOguhr5KY — . (@DirtyDMantell) February 14, 2023

Jerry’s son Jeff Jarrett, WWE, and many more also expressed their grief on Twitter.

“The purpose of life is a life of purpose.” ~ Robert Byrne — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 14, 2023

We will have a story on the death of Jerry Jarrett up on the site shortly. He was a genius booker for his time, one of the best ever, drew ratings nobody will ever touch again. Best to Jeff and the family. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 14, 2023

I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He’s responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I’m very grateful to Jerry & I’m really sad to know I’ll never see him again. #RIP pic.twitter.com/5XSS9EGXq9 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 14, 2023

The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/zMdyNkoV9G — NWA (@nwa) February 14, 2023

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.