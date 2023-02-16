HomeSearch

Late Jerry Jarrett Was Once Considered to Replace Vince McMahon as Head of WWE

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 16/02/2023

Jerry Jarrett and Vince McMahon

Jerry Jarrett and Vince McMahon
Credits: Twitter

The entire wrestling world was astounded after hearing about the death of legendary promoter/booker Jerry Jarrett on February 14. Well-known for being the founder of WWE’s rival Total Nonstop Action (TNA), the veteran died at 80. The reason for Jerry’s demise is still unknown, but he had been battling esophageal cancer. However, many might not know that Jerry Jarrett could have replaced Vince McMahon as WWE’s Head.

In the early 90s, WWE faced a lot of troubles following the then-famous steroid scandal. In fact, if found guilty, Vince McMahon could have faced up to 8 years in prison. So, with the FBI closing in on the former WWE CEO, the company needed someone to take over. That’s where Jerry Jarrett, a long-time friend of Vince McMahon’s father, came in.

WWE brought in the veteran as a consultant in the lead-up to the steroid trial. In case things didn’t go well for Vince McMahon, Jerry Jarrett would have been the Head of WWE. However, the current executive director of RAW and SmackDown Bruce Prichard has often denied all of that. In 2018, the late veteran appeared on The Matt Riveira Show where he discussed the whole matter.

Jerry Jarrett slammed Bruce Prichard for saying he wasn’t brought in to replace Vince McMahon

On the show, Jerry Jarrett opened up about the claims Bruce Prichard had been making. The late veteran stated that if anyone digs out the whole matter, he would tell the real truth.

According to him, the dates of Vince McMahon’s lawsuit will correspond to his timings of arrival and departure for WWE back then. As to what Bruce Prichard has been saying, Jerry Jarrett felt the former was “full of ****”. The late veteran also stated that Prichard was jealous of him.

He stated:

“Anybody that does any research will know why I went, why I came home, and match it with the dates of Vince’s lawsuit – his exoneration – and know that Bruce Prichard is totally full of [expletive].”

Pro wrestling world expressed their grief after hearing about the demise of TNA founder

Jerry Jarrett was a pioneer for what he has done for the pro wrestling world. In many ways, his contribution to the sport is worth all the appreciation he has received.

After hearing about the unfortunate demise, social media was loaded with posts paying respects to the late veteran. Initially, the news was made public by Dutch Mantell.

Jerry’s son Jeff Jarrett, WWE, and many more also expressed their grief on Twitter.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.

 

 

About the author
Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

Read more from Yasser Ayaz