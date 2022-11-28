Roman Reigns Reveals the Name of That One Superstar Who He Was Nervous to Face in the Ring

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns (center) stands alongside cousins Jey Uso (left) and Jimmy Uso in the ring during \”WWE Friday Night SmackDown\” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 07

WWE’s top-of-the-food chain star, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns is arguably the best in the business today. The longest reigning Undisputed Champion has laid waste to everyone in his path. Several WWE superstars have failed in their attempts to dethrone the Head of the Table. Roman Reigns has more clout than ever with Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa on his side.

The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in WWE striking fear in the hearts of their enemies. With a personality that seems to be larger than life, Reigns’s aura is as powerful as it is impervious to fear.

However, Roman Reigns admitted to feeling nervous during his match against a certain WWE superstar.

Roman Reigns reveals the opponent that made him nervous

During an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns looked back on the day he faced his real-life cousin Jey Uso in 2020 at Clash of the Champions. The match between the duo was not just for the title but, for supremacy.

The initial response to the idea of Roman facing Jey was met with criticism as nobody thought Jey was a deserving opponent, however, their classic match told a story that changed the perspectives of the critics. According to Roman, he was nervous for Jey Uso during their epic rivalry.

“I’ve never been so nervous for anybody I’ve been in the ring with, I want everybody to do good, but I’m not going to lower myself.” Said Reigns.

The match was entirely dominated by Roman Reigns as he pummeled Jey Uso. As Reigns continued to beat respect out of his cousin, Jimmy Uso made his way down to the ring and threw in the towel, forcing the match into a stoppage.

The Tribal Chief further said that he was proud of what Jey had become following his feud with his cousin.

Click here for more wrestling news.