The WWE has a problem of plenty in hand. Cody Rhodes was long seen as a probable candidate to dethrone Roman Reigns. However, his time away to tend to his injury allowed the WWE universe to look at other potential candidates. Sami Zayn has since emerged as a surprise candidate. He has completely captured the fans’ imagination. He has them in his palm and many believe that it should be him and not Cody who takes the titles from Roman Reigns. This has caused quite a problem in the WWE because as of now, the plan is for Cody to take on Reigns at the show of shows but there is the chance that they could turn fans away if the story with Sami Zayn is not dealt with to a satisfying conclusion.

Regardless, the first step the WWE have taken to ensure that the crowd doesn’t turn on Cody is by making sure that he is not seen as secondary to Zayn. To do so, they partnered Cody with Paul Heyman, undoubtedly one of the greatest on the mic, last night.

Sami Zayn was the reason for Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman pulling an all-timer promo segment

Sami Zayn has become a major part of the Bloodline’s story. Following his expulsion from the faction, many are hoping for him to become the next Daniel Bryan. However, there is an issue here. The WWE already has a challenger in mind for Roman, and that is Cody Rhodes.

Zayn is set to take on Reigns at Elimination Chamber next weekend. So, there’s a whole title chase going on SmackDown right now that has excited the WWE universe. This has shaken the WWE, who don’t want Cody to be overshadowed in all of this.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that this was the reason why the WWE had Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman pull out the amazing promo battle on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

“This was done because they were well aware of how hot the Sami Zayn thing is, and it was imperative to not have this WrestleMania main event angle feel secondary. So, they knew going in that they had to do something. And they did,” Meltzer said.

Cody Rhodes says it’s personal with Roman Reigns

On this week’s episode of RAW, Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance to talk with Rhodes. The two had an amazing back and forth that pulled on heart strings before reminding the fans that this was war and psychological warfare was on the table.

Cody thanked Heyman for helping his father when he had no money and bringing his confidence back. Heyman responded to this by stating that despite training several future WWE Superstars, the reason why Dusty never trained his own son was because he wanted Cody to become his own man who would one day stop Roman Reigns.

Both men were in tears, but Heyman was back in his wise man mode, telling Cody that he may have been Dusty’s favorite son, but Reigns was the son he always wanted.

An incensed Cody told Heyman that this was personal to him now, and he was going to come for both the WWE and Universal Championship.

