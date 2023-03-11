Video: John Cena Singing Cody Rhodes’ Old WWE Theme Song “Smoke And Mirror”

John Cena had a heart-to-heart moment with Cody Rhodes on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. After accepting Austin Theory’s challenge for WrestleMania 39, Cena introduced The American Nightmare to the live crowd. The segment showed the 16-time WWE champion respects what the latter has accomplished. Well, it appears that’s not the only thing he admires about the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner. An old video shows John Cena also liked singing Cody Rhodes’ old theme song.

Both WWE superstars go back a long way, as The Cenation Leader was the face of WWE during Cody’s previous run. Back then, fans also saw the two squared off against each other a few times. However, nobody would have imagined that Cena was fond of Cody’s entrance music.

Old video footage shows John Cena singing Cody Rhodes’ WWE theme song

Every WWE fan knows that alongside being an outstanding in-ring performer, John Cena is also a champ on the mic. Be it promos or his rap album, the 16-time champion did everything like a pro.

For those who have not seen enough of The Cenation Leader in the WWE ring, an old video could be enough. In fact, after watching the clip, you might want to hear more.

In a YouTube video posted by a fan, John Cena can be seen singing Cody Rhodes’ “Smoke And Mirror” song. The WWE-icon-turned-Hollywood star seems to be enjoying the old theme song of The American Nightmare. One can clearly hear Cena singing, “Whoa! There goes Cody Rhodes”.

Both men are scheduled to be in a match at this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All

During Cody’s previous run in WWE, The Cenation Leader used to be the biggest name in the company. Cut to 2023, and things look similar but, at the same time, a lot different. While John Cena has become a part-time legend, Cody Rhodes is currently WWE’s top babyface.

However, both icons are set to appear at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. As noted above, the 16-time WWE champion is scheduled to challenge Austin Theory for the US Title.

As to Cody Rhodes, he will be wrestling probably the biggest match of his entire pro wrestling career. The American Nightmare is scheduled to headline WrestleMania 39 where he will fight Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns is gonna be something special #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/eDVhgvWlpw — FerociousWraith (@FerociousWraith) March 1, 2023

