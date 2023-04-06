What Role is John Cena Playing in Margot Robbie Starrer “Barbie”?

John Cena is set to be featured in Greta Gerwig’s comedy/family film, Barbie. The wrestler-turned-actor is reaching new heights in Hollywood after a stellar career in pro wrestling. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Cena was working on the comedy project, Ricky Stanicky. In “Barbie” the movie, John Cena is one of the cast members alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film project also features Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and many others.

John Cena has been cast in ‘BARBIE’. pic.twitter.com/oVA806GW6Y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 4, 2023

In addition, Albanian singer Dua Lipa is also set to make her acting debut in the movie as a blue-haired mermaid. The movie is slated to be released on July 21, 2023. That said, there is a lot of speculation about the role John Cena is playing in the movie. A new report sheds light on John Cena’s potential role in the movie.

What role is John Cena playing in the Barbie movie?

John Cena’s role in the movie has been kept a mystery. He wasn’t featured in the official trailer of the film. While fans speculated that John could be playing a version of Ken in the movie, The Sun reported that the Peacemaker actor will be the love interest of Barbie mermaid, Dua Lipa.

But the fact that John Cena is not in the posters and trailer has led to speculations that the 45-year-old is doing a cameo in the film.

So far, John Cena has been bagging major roles in various movies back-to-back. Cena recently became the talk of the town after pictures of him in high heels and a plaid skirt started circulating on the internet.

The Cenation leader also played the part of a tough guy in a satin robe in Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2.

Aside from his Hollywood projects, the sixteen-time WWE Champion also makes sporadic appearances in WWE from time to time.

John Cena suffered a loss at WrestleMania 39

John Cena headed into WrestleMania to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship. While John gave Theory a beating, the latter caught him with a low blow. With the referee semi-conscious, Austin Theory got away with the illegal move and pinned the wrestling legend for the win.

Austin Theory has defeated John Cena to retain the US title. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ncpA5KkPcU — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 2, 2023

Nonetheless, as a full-time Hollywood actor, John is only doing favors for WWE by helping put over young stars. It remains to be seen how soon WWE will bring him back for another appearance or a match.

