John Cena is back in the WWE. The Cenation Leader made his first WWE appearance of the year on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. His reaction during his entrance and the tweets after it has led to speculation that this may be his last dance with the WWE. So, is he really going to retire after WrestleMania 39?

Cena was confronted by Austin Theory on RAW last week. The two had a back-and-forth promo that concluded with both men deciding to face each other for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. This will be his first WrestleMania appearance since 2020, but will it be his last?

Will John Cena retire after his match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39?

John Cena was seen teary-eyed while making his way to the ring. He later took to twitter, professing his love to the WWE Universe writing:

“Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse.”

When asked about it by AP News, Cena clarified that he had no intention of pulling the curtain on his career just yet.

“I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn’t explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end,” Cena explained. “Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I’m waiting for the next one. I’m not done, of course.

“I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey.”

John Cena did not pick Austin Theory as his WrestleMania opponent

Cena may not be looking to retire anytime soon. However, it is true that his career is winding down and there may not be too many WrestleMania appearances left in him. The WWE will obviously want to use him to build the stars of the next generation, but does Cena have any say in who he faces?

Well, apparently, the answer is no.

According to the Cenation Leader, he spoke from the heart on RAW, he did not personally choose him as his opponent. He revealed that he had never chosen any of his opponents, and he only did what was asked of him to the best of his abilities.

“I just try and do what I’m told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don’t do and what I’ve never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don’t pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn’t pick Austin Theory, but I certainly spoke from the heart,” Cena said.

