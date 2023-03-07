WWE Rumors: Has the Money in the Bank 2023 Winner Already Been Decided?

The WWE universe is currently on the road to WrestleMania. However, the promotion is already planning life and business after the biggest night of the year. One of the topics currently being discussed is the Money in the Bank 2023 winner. The MITB contract holder wins the opportunity for a Championship match any time they want it. It is a decision that can change the direction of the company and has to be carefully deliberated.

However, it seems that the promotion has already internally decided who they want to see win the elusive contract. The company is stacked with talent that can easily be relied on for such a move. However, it seems that the company wants to go back to a prior winner.

Has the Money in the Bank 2023 winner already been decided?

According to a report from Xero News, the WWE wants to have another crack at Austin Theory with the briefcase. The reigning United States Champion was the last Money in the Bank contract winner. However, after winning the contract, he endured a string of losses that culminated with an unsuccessful cash in against Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

He then underwent a character change and has since become one of the mainstays on Monday Nights. It is believed that there is a consensus internally that he may now be ready to become the star Vince McMahon envisioned to be although, the decision is nowhere near decided yet. The report reads:

“Nowhere near decided but – WWE want to continue the push of Austin Theory this year and after dropping the selfie gimmick and failing to successfully cash in his MITB briefcase last year, there are some internally who feel Austin Theory should win it once again this year, turning him into the major star that Vince thought he could become.”

Austin Theory will face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Following the conclusion of Crown Jewel, it was believed that Logan Paul would face John Cena at WrestleMania. However, he is now involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins instead. Cena has since been unveiled as Theory’s next challenger for the United States Championship.

Rumors suggest that the WWE wants him to have a long reign with the title, which suggests that Theory will beat his childhood hero at the show of shows.

This only shows how high the company is on him. To fight against John Cena at WrestleMania and beat him is a privilege that is reserved for very few. While Cena has not had the best win loss record since turning part-time, he is still a big name, beating who adds a lot to one’s CV.

The ball is in Theory’s court now. It remains to be seen if he becomes the next big star who can take over from Roman Reigns the way the Tribal Chief took over from the Cenation Leader.

