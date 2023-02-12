WWE Superstar Says She “Wasn’t a Fan” of the Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment on Raw

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw saw an intense promo featuring Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman. The American Nightmare first made his way to the ring, only to be interrupted by Roman Reigns’ Wiseman, Paul Heyman. During the promo, Heyman extended his hand to Cody and congratulated him on behalf of The Tribal Chief on his victory in the Royal Rumble match. Cody Rhodes then recounted a memory from 2000 when his father, the legendary, Dusty Rhodes wasn’t doing too well financially.

According to Rhodes, it was Paul Heyman who helped The American Dream gain his confidence back into the wrestling industry. At this point, the promo was so heartfelt that Paul Heyman was trying to hold his tears back.

However, things took a personal turn when Heyman recalled his last conversation with the late Hall of Famer where he mentioned that although Cody is his favorite son, Roman Reigns was the son he wanted.

It’s worth noting that Roman Reigns trained under the tutelage of Dusty Rhodes. Heyman’s statement sparked the ire of Cody Rhodes. Disgruntled by what Heyman said, Cody Rhodes promised him that he’d make it personal with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Bayley thinks the Heyman and Rhodes segment took things too far

It was previously reported that both men played the segment by ear and that it was not scripted. As compelling as the promo was, it hit Bayley’s nerve. Speaking on The Bump, the former Women’s Champion offered her thoughts about the promo on Raw. Bayley didn’t take the Rhodes-Heyman segment very kindly, as Dusty was very special to her.

Paul Heyman has been around a long time and so has Cody (Rhodes), obviously, he comes from a whole wrestling family. But for me, Dusty is very special to me, so for me, it hit a little too hard. I wasn’t a fan,” said Bayley.

Bayley on the influence Dusty Rhodes had on her: “He said I had something special. It wasn’t the wrestler, it was me. I had something in my heart, I needed to open up and let loose. He saw the good and special in people when we couldn’t see it in ourselves.”@itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/FVUPDBYbA3 — The Signature Spot (@SignatureSpot) May 28, 2022

Bayley faced The Man, Becky Lynch, on Raw in a steel cage match in a losing effort. Becky Lynch managed to pick up the win with a little assist from the WWE legend Lita, who made her surprise return during the closing moments of the match.

AEW star thinks the Rhodes-Heyman segment was “very well done”

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy weighed in on the Rhodes-Heyman promo. According to him, it was very well done. Hardy explained how he enjoyed watching the duo “blurring the line between reality and fiction”.

The Team Extreme legend then heaped praise on Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman for their “masterful” work. He also added that Rhodes “killed it” in the promo.

“They took a different approach than I would guess most people would expect them to take, which I thought was a good thing. I thought both of their executions were masterful,” said Hardy.

