The WWE has long been criticized for its storylines. While many feuds start great, very few have satisfying conclusions. The opposite was true for NXT, where the booking was praised for coming up with intriguing storylines and matches. Fans now, however, believe that things have changed since Vince McMahon stepped down as the WWE head of creative. WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is also of the same opinion and attributed this change to Triple H, the former booker of NXT, who is now in charge of the creative direction of the main roster shows, Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Vince McMahon was infamous for changing his mind and rewriting the scripts on the day of the show. Sometimes even during the show! A lot of times, storylines were abruptly dropped. This has not been the case as of late, and Wyatt believes this has a lot to do with the way things flow freely under Triple H compared to Vince’s rigidity.

Bray Wyatt says everything in WWE is happening organically under the genius of Triple H

During a recent appearance on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin,” Wyatt spoke about the difference in the way WWE was handled creatively. He stated that everything happening on television seems to be happening more and more so in the moment without it feeling prepared.

“This is different now. It’s more of a free flow. Everything that happens now is organic, and I don’t know if you can tell, you know, from a television standpoint as much. I think you can. But now it’s like, when things happen, they happen in the moment, you know? It’s not preparation. It’s not all this hoopla surrounding it and there’s not all these rules. It’s kind of, things are just happening, that is the genius of Triple H.”

Bray Wyatt opens up on WWE exit

During the same interview, the former WWE and Universal Champion talked about his release from the company. He revealed that despite all the opportunities offered to him, he didn’t take them on because he felt broken. He felt damaged and just shut off. However, he was constantly told by people that he was missed and should still be doing this.

Even though he didn’t feel that way at first, it helped him build back, but the insecurities refused to leave him despite returning to the WWE last year at Extreme Rules.

“When you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there,” Wyatt confessed.

However, he added that in the weeks since, he has begun to come into his own and has started to remember why he does what he does and how much it means to him.

