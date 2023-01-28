Logan Paul has been hailed by many as a hidden gem. The social media influencer has yet to have a disappointing outing inside the squared circle. His last match against Roman Reigns was critically acclaimed by wrestlers and fans alike. In the time since, there has been a lot of talk regarding who he may face at WrestleMania 39. Rumors of a match with John Cena have gained momentum due to the social media activities of both stars. However, it seems that Logan Paul will have to find another opponent for the event not named John Cena.

Logan Paul injured himself during his clash with Reigns at Crown Jewel. There was talk of the possibility of him missing out on WrestleMania this year. Although he has since undergone surgery for his torn MCL and will likely be medically cleared in time for the Show of Shows.

Logan Paul will not face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 for this reason

Several outlets reported that Logan Paul would go one on one against John Cena at WrestleMania. The influencer himself revealed that he specifically asked for this match from Triple H. However, it appears that the WWE may instead choose to go with Austin Theory due to Logan Paul’s inexperience.

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the elder Paul brother would require a lot of practice. However, Cena doesn’t have the time for that. With Theory, the two could put on a decent match with little time.

“The worry about Logan Paul is, the feeling is you need lots and lots and lots of practice and John Cena doesn’t have the time to do that practice,” Meltzer said. “Cena can go with Theory and Theory is experienced enough, so they don’t need lots and lots of practice to have a decent match.”

How many matches has Logan Paul had in the WWE so far?

Logan Paul wrestled three matches for the WWE last year. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania last year, when he partnered The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Logan Paul and The Miz won the match, but the A-Lister turned on his partner after the match. This resulted in the two taking on each other at SummerSlam.

Paul was already praised for his showing at WrestleMania, and at SummerSlam he proved that he was more than ready to steer a singles match. He finally beat the Miz to end their rivalry.

His next showing was a world title clash against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Many questioned Paul being positioned as a title challenger so early into his wrestling career. However, by the end of the match, he had the fans in his palm.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for him. Regardless of who he faces, however, the expectations from him are going to be much higher than they were last year.

