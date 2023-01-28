Sami Zayn is arguably the best thing to happen in WWE after a long, long time. Fans have eaten everything he’s served. From his comic timing to passionate promo work and storytelling, the WWE universe has lapped everything up. To many, he is the best part of WWE’s weekly programming, and many more turn up just to see what shenanigans he will be up to that week. However, that wasn’t always the case. The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, ran the risk of going stale after months and years of total domination. However, Sami Zayn injected them with much-needed freshness and the faction has since become a must-watch again.

That wasn’t always the case though. Zayn was probably the last person one would ever see associated with the Bloodline. Everything about the former NXT Champion is in stark opposition to the rest of his stablemates. However, they have all gelled and come up with something no one ever knew they needed until they received it.

Sami Zayn opens up on if he would be a part of Bloodline with Vince McMahon on creative

During an interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, Zayn talked about his creative direction and how different it would be had Vince McMahon never stepped down. The honorary Uce claimed that he didn’t know the answer to the question but pointed out that once Triple H took over, he finally got a chance to share the screen with Roman Reigns.

“Before Triple H was on creative, I never got on-screen with Roman. Then when Triple H did get [on creative], I finally did get on screen with Roman. Whether that’s a coincidence — like I said, the first time I finally did get on screen with Roman, that took the story to the next level,” Zayn said.

Zayn finally won Reigns over by protecting him from a Claymore Kick by Drew McIntyre on the August 19 episode of “WWE SmackDown” in Montreal. He has since become an integral part of Reigns’ storyline, and some have even speculated that he may be in the running to be the guy that eventually dethrones the Tribal Chief.

Will Sami Zayn become the next Universal Champion?

During the same interview, Zayn revealed that he believed with a good storyline, they could write him beating Reigns without fans questioning the decision. However, even then he didn’t see himself as the next face of the company because he doesn’t see himself fitting the mould of the type of stars WWE see as potential franchise players.

As far as being the next Universal Champion goes, Dave Meltzer has reported that either Zayn or Cody Rhodes will win WrestleMania and go to WrestleMania as Reigns’ opponent. However, there are also reports that suggest that Zayn will eventually partner with former friend Kevin Owens and dethrone The Usos instead.

Regardless of what the story is, Zayn seems to be heading towards a blockbuster finish to his story at WrestleMania.

