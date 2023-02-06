Andrew Tate Release Date Update; Starts a Charity in Prison for Men

We have more news regarding Andrew Tate and his release date from prison. However, while in prison, he seems to have started a charity.

The notorious Andrew Tate has donated lots of money to start a charity for men wronged by false allegations. He has donated $100 million to this cause.

He started this because his situation is similar to the fund’s objective. In addition to the starting of this fund, we are also getting an update for the Tate Brother’s release date. Let us discuss all of these happenings in today’s article.

Andrew Tate: Release Date Extended; Won’t Be Released Until June

I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

Andrew and Tristan were both arrested in December 2022 and were on the verge of bail on February 27th. His second plea against the detention and the legal watch was also denied. Due to this event, the Tate brothers could possibly have four more months in prison, which will be completed in June. Mirror.co.uk gave this update.

Tina Gladian, the lawyer who managed Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, and Kesha, is Andrew Tate’s lawyer. It will be interesting to see if she can help get bail for the former kickboxing champion.

Tate is worth a lot of money. Some said he has $350 million in assets which he falsely denied; he claims he has billion dollars in net worth.

Due to that claim, he has updated and written his will in prison and will start a $100 million dollar in charity. This charity will help/protect men from false accusations. We do not know the conditions to activate this charity, but we will know later. In addition, the decision of Tate being guilty or not is yet to be revealed.

