“Fu*king Scummy”: Bryce Hall Challenges UFC Star Sean Strickland to Fight After Intense Sparring Session Left Sneako Bloodied

Sean Strickland is at the front end of a lot of backlash after a sparring session. Fans know the UFC fighter spars a lot and spars hard. Even during training camp, the former UFC Middleweight Champion spars regularly and does not hold back. But when social media influencer Sneako stepped into the octagon with him and he didn’t hold back, fans did not like it. TikTok star Bryce Hall was one such person who did not like it and he called Strickland out on Rumble.

Sneako was live streaming on Rumble while at the Power Slap 6 event in Las Vegas. A host of different celebrities and influencers were also present at the event to promote it.

Bryce Hall approached Sneako to talk about the spar and then called Sean Strickland out.

“I know this is crazy to say, but if me and him box, it’ll be different. I can actually put a s*it ton of money on it I don’t care….It was f*cking scummy man.”

Bryce Hall also stated that Sean Strickland could go as hard as he wants. He also pointed out that he’s lighter than Strickland and urged him to accept the challenge.

However, Sean Strickland has a different name on his mind currently.

Sean Strickland wants to take Jake Paul’s life instead of sparring him

Jake Paul was another influencer who got onto the bash Sean Strickland bandwagon. The YouTuber turned boxer ridiculed Strickland for not holding back against Sneako.

He also called the former UFC Middleweight Champion a bully and offered him a $1 million sparring match. Strickland, however, has other ideas. Replying to Paul, he said,

“If it were legal I’d take your f*cking life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man’s life and walk?”

Sean Strickland called Jake Paul an utter joke and called him out for boxing retired MMA fighters. Instead of sparring, the UFC fighter wants to ‘take his life’.

The $1 million sparring challenge is still on the line, but Strickland would rather do it without the cameras so he can inflict as much pain as possible.