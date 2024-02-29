Euphoria Star Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton to Make Boxing Debut on Jake Paul Fight Card: Who Will Be His Opponent?

Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton is ready to make his boxing debut this weekend with Most Valuable Promotions. Jake Paul started his own boxing promotion to get new young talent into boxing and get fighters better pay. He has some big names such as himself as well as Amanda Serrano signed under the MVP banner. Another big name he introduced to the world of boxing is ‘Wanna’ Walton. The 17-year-old will make his boxing debut this weekend.

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland is taking place this weekend on Saturday, March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Also on the card is Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, making his professional debut.

Walton will be taking on Joshua Torres. There is not a lot of information regarding his opponent at the moment except for the fact that he is 32 years old. The Euphoria star will be looking to begin his boxing career with a blast.

Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton made a name for himself, playing ‘Ashtray’ in the hit HBO series Euphoria. He has also played roles in the series Utopia, The Umbrella Academy, and the movie Samaritan.

The 17-year-old amassed a strong social media following. Under the guidance of Jake Paul, he will look to take his talents and fame to the boxing ring.

‘Wanna’ Walton signed with MVP in July last year and feels he is now ready to make his debut.

Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton is out to prove that he belongs in boxing

The Euphoria star can not wait to show the world how his boxing has developed as he makes his boxing debut. Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton star sat down with TMZ Sports for an exclusive interview. He gave his thoughts on his fight and told fans what they can expect:

“Hopefully five years down the line I’m fighting for a world title.And even looking even further than that I hope my name goes down in history in the boxing world.”

Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton went on to say that he was looking to secure a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night. He is not going for the knockout. Instead, he just wants to dominate every round and cruise towards a victory in his first boxing fight.