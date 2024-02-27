Ryan Garcia Hits Back at Transformers Star Shia LaBeouf for Commenting on His Ex-Wife Andrea Celina

Ryan Garcia returns to action in just a little over a month as he takes on Devin Haney in April this year. Ahead of the fight, Garcia has had a lot of fires to put out. He was recently accused of insulting the Muslim religion by his opponent, Devin Haney. ‘The Dream’ has also vowed to make an example out of him. In addition to this, Garcia has gotten hate from former ‘Transformers’ star, Shia LaBeouf, who recently voiced out his opinion, stating his dislike for the 25-year-old.

LaBeouf recently appeared in a YouTube video with none other than Carl Froch. During the interview, the pair discussed all things about boxing. While doing so, Ryan Garcia’s name was brought up by Froch. However, LaBeouf did not have too many good things to say about the 25-year-old. The Transformers star stated that he disliked Garcia for two main reasons.

For starters, he did not appreciate the fact that Garcia quit during his fight against Davis. Secondly, the 37-year-old drew on the fact that Garcia split up with his wife Andrea Celina the day she gave birth to their child. These two reasons, according to LaBeouf, left a sour taste in his mouth about the 25-year-old boxing sensation.

Needless to say, this clip was widely circulated on the internet and eventually found its way to Garcia. ‘King’ replied to a tweet of LaBeouf’s comments, saying,

“Imagine me beating Shia Labeouf’s a*s, ima really Transform him to pudding. You don’t know me clown. How the heck you hate me. You can’t rap either. You aren’t like that.”



Garcia is picking fights left, right, and center on social media. LaBeouf adds his name to a list that already includes Sean O’Malley as well as Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia expresses his interest in facing Sean O’Malley

Garcia recently appeared on ‘The MMA Hour’ hosted by Ariel Helwani. During the interview, he expressed his serious interest in wanting to fight Sean O’Malley. ‘King’ stated that he was extremely serious about fighting O’Malley. He went on to state that he even sent Dana White a text message asking about a potential fight.

What is interesting is that Garcia does not want a boxing match against O’Malley, instead, he wants to enter the UFC octagon to take on Sean O’Malley. Garcia further added that he if spent enough time training and had help from the likes of Nate Diaz and Alex Pereira, he would have no problem beating Sean O’Malley.