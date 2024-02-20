FACT CHECK: Is Jake Paul’s Next Opponent an Uber Driver?

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul kicks off his 2024 campaign against Ryan Bourland on March 2nd. The event will take place in Puerto Rico, Paul’s primary residence. ‘The Problem Child’ will be the co-main event on the night just before Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke. As is the case always, Jake Paul has received a lot of backlash from fans for his choice of opponent. There are a lot of claims made against Bourland. Here are a few answers to questions fans might have regarding Paul’s next opponent.

Who is Ryan Bourland?

Ryan Bourland, a 17-2-0 retired American boxer. Bourland is a two-time GBO Light Heavyweight champion, a National Junior Olympian, and a former Golden Gloves champion. Therefore, Bourland has some boxing pedigree, however he has not fought in a long time.

When was the last time Ryan Bourland fought?

Bourland’s last fight took place in September 2022 against Santario Martin. This fight came after a four-year break for Bourland. In total, Paul’s next opponent has fought five times in the last seven years. Therefore, it is safe to say that he is not the most active fighter Paul has faced in his career.

Is Jake Paul’s next opponent an Uber driver?

Needless to say, after Paul announced his fight against Bourland, both fans as well as fighters mocked him for picking a name that no one knew of. Chief among them was Dillon Danis, who claimed that Bourland was an active Uber driver.

Credible sources quickly dismissed this claim on Twitter. According to reports, Bourland currently works at an oil rig. Needless to say, the purse from the fight against Jake Paul will massively help out Bourland.

Who was Jake Paul’s last opponent?

2023 was a busy year for Jake Paul. He competed thrice last year winning two and losing one. In his most recent fight, Jake Paul took on Andre August in December 2023. He secured an impressive first-round knockout win over August. Following the win, he stated that he would return to action as soon as possible and he is doing just that.

Jake Paul’s opponent record

Bourland has a record of 17-2 as a professional. His first loss came in at the hands of Israel Duffus in 2015. Bourland suffered a second defeat in his career in 2018 against Jose Hernandez. However, he secured a win in the rematch later that year.

Paul fight purse

At this point in time, there are no exact figures on how much Jake Paul is set to earn. However, he has promised that his fight purse is going to be donated to his charity ‘Boxing bullies’. Paul plans to use that money to renovate gyms in Puerto Rico.