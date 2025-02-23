Fans Cry ‘Rigged Boxing’ as Video of Turki Alalshikh Revealing Scores to Hamzah Sheeraz Mid Fight Goes Viral

Boxing has long been plagued by controversies, from dubious judging decisions to outright fight-fixing allegations. But the latest incident involving Saudi Arabian minister Turki Alalshikh has fans crying foul once again. The man who has been instrumental in bringing boxing’s biggest fights to Saudi Arabia, including Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua’s resurgence, found himself at the center of a heated debate during the bout between Hamzah Sheeraz and Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight championship.

Alalshikh, who has been promising a “clean, new future” for boxing, did something that left fans scratching their heads. During the fight, he walked over to Sheeraz’s corner and was heard saying, “You’re losing two points, you must knock him, you’re losing two points.”

The implication? He had somehow accessed the official scorecards mid-fight and was relaying the information to the British-Pakistani fighter. This is something virtually unheard of in professional boxing, where the scores are typically revealed only at the end of each round (if using open scoring) or after the fight concludes.

The reaction from fans was swift and brutal. Many saw this as a blatant interference that cast doubt on the integrity of the fight. Social media erupted with comments accusing Alalshikh of rigging the match, questioning why a promoter or financial backer would have access to the scorecards in the first place.

One fan bluntly stated, “Ngl I’m starting to think Turki rigged this,” while another questioned the World Boxing Council (WBC), asking, “How the f*** you allow this bias shit @wbcmoro?” Others didn’t mince words, calling the incident “sus AF” and claiming that Adames was the rightful winner.

For a man who has positioned himself as the savior of boxing’s future, this created a bad impression. Alalshikh’s involvement in boxing has undoubtedly brought massive paydays and high-profile matchups, but this incident raises serious concerns about transparency.

Fans who were already skeptical of Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in the sport now feel they have even more reason to believe that boxing’s deep-rooted corruption isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The phrase “so much for a clean future of boxing” summed up the mood perfectly.

As the dust settles, the boxing world is left wondering: Was this a one-off moment of over-enthusiasm, or is there a deeper issue at play? Either way, Alalshikh’s actions have left a significant stain on what was supposed to be another major night for the sport.

The accusations didn’t stop there for Alalshikh. The Saudi Arabian boxing promoter did not seem too amused during the Shakur Stevenson fight, and fans took notice.

Alalshikh accused of getting bored during a boxing match

This wasn’t the only thing fans noticed during the event. Eagle-eyed viewers also pointed out that during the fight between Shakur Stevenson and Josh Padley, the Saudi Arabian minister seemed to be on his phone for the majority of the fight and fans caught him in the action, uploading photos on X.

Although Stevenson dominated the entire fight, securing a stoppage in the ninth round, Padley had some moments of brilliance. However, from the start, it was clear that this was going to be a one-sided affair, which is probably why Alalshikh was not paying as much attention. In fact, it was not just Alalshikh, fans thought the entire board of Directors were bored during the fight.

Still, fans questioned his level of interest and involvement, adding yet another layer of controversy to an already contentious night.