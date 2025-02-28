Floyd Mayweather Celebrates Birthday in Style With a $1.8M Diamond-Encrusted Watch

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the 1st quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup championship game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Far from frugal with his finances, Floyd Mayweather has once more splashed the cash on himself — this time on a luxury watch. Mayweather, considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, has been sidelined from competitive fighting since his infamous 2017 retirement. But that hasn’t stopped him from being true to his gimmick. It’s ‘Money’ by name, ‘Money’ by nature for the veteran.

Boasting a slew of exotic supercars and high-end mansions, Mayweather celebrated his 48th birthday this week in astonishing fashion- by buying himself another lavish gift; this time splashing a cool $ 1.8 million on a spectacular, diamond-encrusted timepiece.

As is the tradition with such posts, Mayweather also once again tagged high-profile market experts, Pristine Jewellers, as he flashed the jaw-dropping 145-carat diamond-encrusted watch in the diamond district of New York City.

Commemorating the launch of his supplement Youare101, Mayweather was gifted the timepiece, notably named OneofOne by creators Avi Davidov, and Ofir Ben Shimon.

Leading Mayweather Promotions in the time since his retirement to a great degree with long-time adviser, Al Haymon, Mayweather’s recent slew of exhibition boxing matches seem to be funding his affluent lifestyle.

The boxer also seems to have multiple investments outside the boxing ring.

Strip clubs to NBA, Mayweather’s eye-watering real estate portfolio

As well as boasting the above-mentioned boxing promotion outfit, Mayweather owns his own TMT (The Money Team) clothing brand, as well as another interesting venture.

Whilst spending time in prison during a 90-day stay, Mayweather dreamt up a sizeable strip club idea – to the tune of a 70,000 square foot facility called the Girl Collection.

And spotted on occasion at the club ahead of his lucrative fight with Conor McGregor back in 2017, Mayweather would bolster his portfolio in the years since his retirement.

In a bid to grow his seismic financial pockets, Mayweather invested in over 1,000 affordable housing units in Manhattan, New York, last year in a notable entry into the real estate game.

“Well, lately I purchased 62 apartment buildings in New York City,” Floyd Mayweather posted on his Instagram at the time.

“Guess what, all the buildings belong to me, I don’t have no partners. All the retails down below on my buildings, all of them belong to me too.“, he added, bragging.

And it’s not just real estate in which Mayweather has invested, but also with a major NBA franchise: the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Owning a sizeable 20% of the Timberwolves- in a bid to potentially help the Eastern Conference side land their first NBA title ever- Mayweather seems to know where’s best to invest.

Revealing this week how he believes “everybody should own a piece of Earth”, Mayweather also hopes to strike a stunning deal to invest in the New York Giants – potentially to the tune of an eye-watering $700,000,000.

If Mayweather can go on to secure a negotiation ploy for the Giants, a venture into MLB would come as just the latest moneymaker for the Michigan veteran.