“I Smell Cap”: Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn Claim Off-Camera Fight Ended Beef, Fans Aren’t Convinced

Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn seem to have squashed their beef. The pair were not on talking terms recently and it turns out all they needed was a good spar to sort their differences.

Martyn has often claimed that he would beat even professional fighters in wrestling. From the looks of it, the pair had a wrestling match, in the fitness influencer’s own gym, zoo culture. However, the so-called spar does not have the fans convinced.

Fans do not think they did anything other than train based on the fact that there were no bruises or cuts or marks on either of them,

“Video of the fight or it didn’t actually happened and this is just “content”.”

One fan argued that the pair probably had a grappling match since they had no marks on their face,

“So they had a fight and no one got punched in the face? Was it a grappling match!?”

This fan called out both Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn for lying to the fans,

“I smell cap”

Another fan spoke about how he does not believe it was a fight since there is no evidence,

“No cameras means I don’t believe it because Logan Paul is not a fighter “

Yet another fan asked for more evidence. He believes there is no physical evidence of either of them,

“Nothing suggests they fought. How are we to believe they fought when there is no evidence of a fight?”

However, undeterred by public opinion, Logan Paul seems confident following the spar. In fact, he even went online and revealed the results of the fight.

Logan Paul claims he ‘humbled’ Bradley Martyn in a fistfight

Logan Paul claims the fight with Bradley Martyn was a fistfight. Martyn has been calling to fight ‘The Maverick’ for a while now, and it finally took place at the Zoo Culture gym in Los Angeles.

Following their fight, there were two instances of Paul claiming he beat Martyn. In a recent tweet, he spoke about how he ‘humbled’ a bodybuilder,

“Humbled a bodybuilder in a fist fight”

Then, in a video interaction with the streamer Stable Ronaldo, he stated,

“As far as I can tell he’s never gonna wear a hat again.”

Unlike, Logan, Bradley Martyn, on the other hand, has not been very vocal following their session. With no footage of the fight, the results will always be speculation. Regardless as Nate Diaz once told Martyn, “You are a podcaster, brother”.