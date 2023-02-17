After Wiretap Expose, Video Showing Inside of Andrew Tate Mansion Provides “Major Lead” in the Case

The arrest saga of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate has the whole world watching. The two brothers were arrested from their house in Romania on December 29th, 2022, on charges related to money laundering and human trafficking.

The police have kept them under arrest since then, as the investigation continues. However, the two have often suggested that have been wrongly arrested. And it looks like it might be true with the surfacing of recent leaks.

Despite the ban from several social media platforms and arrest, the fan following of the Tate brothers hasn’t taken a hit. They have followers from all around the world who frequently provide various updates about their cases.

A new video inside Andrew Tate’s mansion provides another major clue

A major clue in Andrew Tate’s case recently came out as wiretaps of the alleged victims were leaked. In the conversation records, they can be clearly seen planning against the Tate brothers in an attempt to wrongfully frame the two.

ALSO READ: “F*ck Zuck”: Mark Zuckerberg & Dana White Publically Mocked by MMA Stars for This Reason

Interestingly, the police have still not picked the leaked wiretaps as evidence just yet. Now, another major clue has come out on social media. A video has surfaced on the internet where three girls can be seen inside Andrew Tate’s mansion.

🛑 BREAKING

–

Here’s a video I made with NEW information regarding the Tate Case.

–

I’ve said The Tate Brothers are innocent, And in this video I provide new information which help strengthen my claim further.

–

Share This Video, Spread The Message‼️ pic.twitter.com/nUNW4JrrOi — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 16, 2023

In the video, it does not seem like the girls were being forcefully held inside the mansion, as it appears to be the case against them. And one girl was even seen taking food delivery.

As was the case with the leaked wiretaps, the police are yet to take the video into consideration as evidence. That said, it will be interesting to see where this case leads next.

Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate’s Bitcoins

Since his arrest, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have lost a lot of wealth. The two have had their cars and a lot of other things seized as the investigation continues.

Sadly for the Tate brothers, it does not seem to be ending anytime soon. It has been recently brought to light that the Romanian authorities have also seized nearly $500K worth of Bitcoins.

However, with the surfacing of a lot of substantial evidence in the case, Andrew Tate and his brother might be relieved soon. It is worth noting that the two have hired one of the most well-renowned attorneys to help them win the case, Tina Glandian.

ALSO READ: Andrew and Tristan Tate Had $467,625 Worth of Bitcoin Seized by Romanian Authorities

Glandian is an attorney who has represented notable names like Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, and Michael Jackson in their cases in the past. Thus, it remains to be seen if Glandian’s presence has some positive impact on the case or not.

What are your thoughts on Tate’s bitcoins being seized? What do you guys think about the latest video from the mansion?