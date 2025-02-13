‘They Saw What You Did’: Logan Paul Challenges Lionel Messi to a Boxing Match Over Hydration Drink Lawsuit

In one of the most unexpected crossover challenges, Logan Paul has called out Lionel Messi for a boxing match amid their ongoing legal battle over Prime hydration. The lawsuit stems from Messi’s company, Mas+, suing Prime for alleged infringement, with Paul counter-suing and claiming Mas+ copied Prime’s branding first.

There’s no fight the Paul brothers can’t win against semi-retired and retired legends. They or may not be boxers. It simply doesn’t matter. They may or may not be in the same weight class. But as long as it involves namedropping someone big and getting a loud pop, they are cool to engage.

Now, it is unclear if Logan was joking, because he has previously threatened Mike Tyson with a knockout. But he seemingly wants to settle Messi’s legal dispute with PRIME with some 24 oz gloves. Formally issuing the challenge, he said,

“Hey, hey all jokes aside I will consider dropping this, if Logan Paul vs. Messi, 2025, I will see you in the ring brother.”

"Hey, hey all jokes aside I will consider dropping this, if Logan Paul vs. Messi, 2025, I will see you in the ring brother."

While Messi has yet to respond to the challenge, fans are already buzzing about the sheer absurdity of the proposal. Paul, known for his YouTube fame and recent boxing endeavors, has a significant size and experience advantage over the Argentine soccer legend, making the callout more of a publicity stunt than a legitimate fight challenge.

Now, if the fight does happen, it is true that Logan would win. Unfortunately, Logan isn’t just calling out Messi.

Logan thinks he can beat up ‘Tank’

You guessed it right. ‘Tank’ as in Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Speaking to with American rapper and producer T.I., Paul discussed the idea of fighting Davis and couldn’t help but brag over his size advantage over the WBA lightweight champion. Practically fantasizing about beating up a short guy, Logan said,

“Size matters, I don’t give a f*ck how good you are. I learned it when I fought Floyd, like size matters, I would f*cking kill Gervonta.”

"Size matters, I don't give a f*ck how good you are. I learned it when I fought Floyd, like size matters, I would f*cking kill Gervonta."

Interestingly, it wasn’t Paul who initially suggested the matchup, it was T.I. who brought up the idea. While Paul’s claim might sound outrageous to some, there is logic to his argument. He typically fights at around 205 to 235 pounds, whereas Davis competes at just 135 pounds. The size and weight difference would be a massive factor in any potential fight. At least on paper.

Fortunately, we have seen Logan fight with a much smaller and retired Floyd Mayweather. Back in 2021, ‘Money’ Mayweather and Logan put on some gloves and gave fans a show with an exhibition fight. Logan tried his best but could do very little to hurt Floyd, which wasn’t very surprising since the 50-0 boxer has spent an entire career not getting hit by world champions.

Floyd, of course, seemed relaxed, and basically chilled out during the course of the fight. However, there were brief moments during the fight, he would show Logan a glimpse of how he would actually fight if it were a competitive match. And in those brief moments, Floyd would light up Logan at will.

Davis, meanwhile, is neither retired nor a defensive boxer like Floyd and there’s a very good reason, he’s nicknamed ‘Tank’. He is famous for hitting like one. So, needless to say, dismissing ‘Tank’ Davis because of his physical stature might not be the best idea for the older Paul brother.