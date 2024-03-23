“F*cking A*sholes”: Ryan Garcia Lashes Out at ‘Controlled’ Logan Paul and KSI for Remarks on His Mental Health

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has left a lot of fans as well as fellow fighters worried due to his recent behavior. Over the past few weeks, Garcia has taken to social media multiple times to express his thoughts on a number of issues. A lot of what Garcia ‘exposed’ was not backed by any proof and were mostly conspiracy theories. One of the main issues that Garcia pointed out had to do with the hydration drink made and sold by KSI and Logan Paul.

‘King’ took to social media to call out Logan Paul and KSI for lying. Garcia said that Prime claimed it had no sugar, but it still tasted sweet. According to the 25-year-old, this is not something that is possible, therefore, KSI and Logan Paul are lying to their fans. Needless to say, KSI and Logan Paul dismissed Garcia’s claims and stated that he was not mentally well therefore, what he said did not hold a lot of value.

However, Garcia stood his ground and blasted both Logan Paul and KSI once again in a recent appearance on the ‘Full Send Podcast’. While speaking about Paul and KSI, he said,

“They’re b**ches and they’re weird a** f*king leftist a**holes that is what they’re. They’re f**king controlled by the f**king endorsement deals they got. And the f**king business deals they got. They’re all scared as f**k and they’re all b**ches. They’re just f**king b**ches bro. Who are you to say I am lying. Have you even done your research you f**king weirdo. I’m not gonna stop until Prime is off every shelf.”

What did Logan Paul and KSI say about Ryan Garcia?

Garcia went on to state that both KSI and Paul were controlled by their endorsements. Coining them as “leftist”, the 25-year-old boxer also promised to get PRIME off from every shelf, thus exposing Paul and KSI. Well, while there are no concrete proof of Garcia’s allegations, the boxer had reasons to be infuriated by Logan Paul’s comments.

KSI recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive Podcast’. In the podcast, the duo reacted to all the wild claims made by Garcia. After spending a few minutes laughing about the claims made by ‘King’, Logan took a minute to share his thoughts. The 28-year-old social media star said that he had known Garcia for a long time and he was always into conspiracy theories.



