Alex Pereira Girlfriend: Days After Break-Up With Merle UFC Star Sparks Dating Rumors by Posting New Girl on Instagram

UFC champion Alex Pereira is seen enjoying his holidays and making the most of it post his recent win at UFC 295. Amid the news of his breakup with fiancé Merle, the 36-year-old fighter recently shared a glimpse of having his me time with a girl on social media which has seemingly sparked dating rumors among fans.

Pereira recently took to his official Instagram and shared a series of images on the story of having a good relaxing time at a beach with friends and family. Not just this but ‘Poatan’ shared a picture of him with a woman in beach wear with a caption, “Amiga de longa data” which loosely translates to “Long-time friend” in English.

Since he made the post after the break-up news, the image of Pereira with a new woman attracted a lot of fans wondering if the champ has now found a new girlfriend. Many fans took to Twitter to express their views and took a dig at him, whereas few labeled it as his way of coping with the recent breakup.

A fan said, “Man has been with more girls in the past two weeks than Conor Mcgregor been with his whole life”

“I bet they played some BJJ”, commented a fan.

Another fan added, “Bros coping with another chick. Midlife crisis coming ”.

Another fan commented, “He’s hurting. This isn’t the flex y’all think it is.”

A fan said, “His ex girlfriend was like a Greek goddess”.

The Brazilian fighter hasn’t released any statement about his relationship yet. Whereas his ex-girlfriend recently shared her side of the story while asking fans to respect the dynamics of the changes.

What did Merle Christine say about the break-up with Alex Pereira?

The MMA community has been in total shock after observing the recent actions of both Alex Pereira and now his fiancé Merle. The pair unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their images from the feed.

Addressing the ongoing rumors, Merle Christine took to her Instagram and issued her statement on the same. An account by the name MMA Hype News shared a video of her in which she was seen requesting fans to put an end to the rumors. She requested fans to understand and respect what happens between the two people in the relationship. She said,

“It seems like all these comments and rumors are not stopping, so I think it’s important to make a little statement. Sometimes in life, a relationship doesn’t work, and people decide to take two different ways. And I think it’s something everybody has to respect, and it doesn’t mean that there is bad blood between these two people.”

It is still not clear what went around and why the couple decided to clean their shared social media history. It is imperative for the fans to not go through the rumors and only believe in the official statement released by the couple.