Shakur Stevenson Exposes ‘Fake’ Matchmaking Involving Gervonta Davis Title Fight

Although it was recently rumored that Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis have finalized their fight, it doesn’t seem like the bout will materialize anytime soon. With no confirmation from either fighter, the matchup was always rumored, and now Stevenson has confirmed that the speculations were completely inaccurate.

When Vasiliy Lomachenko chose to step away from a title shot, Davis’ team identified ‘Fearless’ as a potential next opponent. In fact, people were so excited to see the two go up against each other inside the ring that they claimed the bout was all but confirmed. Well, unwilling to let the rumors continue, Stevenson took to X to address the issue, as he said,

“This is FAKE!!”

Unfortunately, boxing fans might have to wait a little longer before they get to witness a bout between two of the most talented young boxers in the United States at the moment. On top of it, ‘Tank’ fights at a higher weight class than Stevenson. So the fight would either have to be at a catchweight or ‘Fearless’ will have to move up in weight.

Meanwhile, despite Stevenson claiming the rumors to be false, Davis’ Calvin Ford coach insisted that they were ready to send a contract to the 27-year-old.

Ford claims they were ready to send Stevenson a contract

Although the fight was never confirmed, both Davis and Stevenson were in contact with each other and had at least one discussion about a potential fight. In an interview with Fannon Boxing, Davis’ coach Calvin Ford even claimed that they were willing to send ‘Fearless’ a contract, as he said,

“We going to send you(Shakur Stevenson) a contract with the money. If they take it they take it. It is what it is…. Shakur is 1 of the last of the big 4, to tell you the truth”

However, Stevenson and his team insisted that they had waited long enough for an official communication, which never came.

Hence, the WBC lightweight champion is now looking to fight William Zepeda, who is his mandatory challenger for the title.