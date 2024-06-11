“Stop Hating!”: Dillon Danis Defends Tyson Fury Amidst Bar Incident Backlash

Former heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Merely weeks after his heavy title loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury was seen at a local pub in Morecambe all messed up. Eventually. he even ended up face-planting himself outside the bar! While the boxer’s immature ways have earned him a lot of criticism, former Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis is sticking right up for him.

The infamous BJJ specialist threw his weight behind Fury, backing him even as the entire world criticized the Brit. In his “X” handle, retweeting a post, Danis urged the fandom to stop the hate, saying,

“we’ve all been there. Stop hating!”

we've all been there. Stop hating! https://t.co/7FniU4bMJc — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 11, 2024

The heavyweight boxer was seen boozed up and had to be escorted outside by authorities after “he had a couple too many.” Once the 300 million-worth boxer was led out of the pub, two security staff were seen, talking some sense into the intoxicated fighter, and encouraging him to leave the spot.

The drama doesn’t end there, as after being escorted outside, footage shows the British heavyweight scrambling on his knees, clawing his way before hitting his head on the lamp post.

Despite all this, Danis pledged his allegiance to the Brit, backing him up at the right time, deeming that most might have gone through the same, and urging the community to stop the blatant hate. Meanwhile, Fury’s younger brother, Tommy Fury recently came out to provide more updates on the boxer after the Brit humiliated himself.

Tommy Fury provides an update on Tyson Fury following the recent pub incident

Now, this certainly isn’t the first time, Tyson Fury outdid himself with pints and drinks. During his younger days, the heavyweight was an absolute animal when he came to chugging down beer and throwing lavish parties. His habits however changed drastically after he hit rock bottom with depression.

In fact, he even contemplated suicide at one point but bounced right back. While Fury at present looks like he is on the loops again, his younger brother and boxer, Tommy Fury came out to relay the updates. According to iFL Tv, Tommy said that the fighter was fine, and there was nothing to fret about. He even claimed that Tyson would be back for the rematch to have his sweet revenge.