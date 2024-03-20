Mike Tyson Expressed Excitement for Jake Paul Fight on Joe Rogan Podcast Over a Year Before Official Announcement

Mike Tyson was excited when Jake Paul called him out for a fight. Back in 2022, ‘The Problem Child’ called out ‘Iron’ Mike to a fight and said that he would bulk up to heavyweight. At the time, the pair only treated it as a joke. Little did they know that over a year later, they would actually be fighting each other in the ring. Paul is set to fight Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, this fight has been a long time coming.

Advertisement

While on The Journey podcast, in March 2022, Paul was asked about his interests in fighting Mike Tyson. ‘The Problem Child’ immediately agreed, jokingly stating that he would munch on junk foods to get up to heavyweight. Paul also labelled the bout as a potential “$200 million fight.”

A month later, in April 2022, Mike Tyson appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to talk about his return to the ring and the number of fighters calling him out. Rogan asked Tyson whether Paul’s call-out offended him. ‘Iron’ Mike revealed that it got him rather excited. He said,

Advertisement

“And then the young guy Jake Paul, he got involved and that’s how the birth of Jake Paul became…I think it’s awesome, I think he’s cool”

Mike Tyson revealed that the call-out did not offend him because of a life lesson he learned. Tyson believes that you cannot take yourself too seriously. Getting offended over trivial things has done no good for anyone. So his perspective on life has changed, and he does not let something like that bother him.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan also had his take on the potential winner of the fight. The UFC color commentator spoke about a fight between the pair on his podcast back in 2023.

Joe Rogan believes Jake Paul does not stand a chance against Mike Tyson

Back in 2023, Joe Rogan brought on Ric Flair on The Joe Rogan Experience as a guest. The pair spoke about all the latest news, especially in the combat sports world.

Joe Rogan began talking about Jake Paul and praised the YouTuber’s boxing skills, especially after his Tommy Fury fight. However, when Flair revealed Paul wanted to take on Mike Tyson, Rogan had this to say:

Advertisement

“Why? I don’t give a f*ck if he’s 55 that’s still Mike Tyson. Oh my god…..That guy can still f*ck you up…..He’s f*cking terrifying.”

IFN Boxing uploaded a clip from the podcast on X:

Joe Rogan went from praising Jake Paul’s boxing prowess to being concerned for him. Rogan believes that despite his age, Mike Tyson will still be able to do damage. He believes that when Paul steps into the ring with him and sees Tyson bobbing and weaving, Paul will begin second-guessing himself for taking the fight.