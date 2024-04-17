Teddy Atlas Shares His Bold Prediction on Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: “I Can’t See it Going More Than Half a Fight”

Devin Haney takes on Ryan Garcia this weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Despite all the controversy that has surrounded the fight, we’ve finally arrived at fight week. For a long time, fans and pundits alike wondered if the fight would be called off, given Garcia’s concerning antics on social media. Now that the fight is only a few days away, fans are split about who to root for. However, for a veteran boxing trainer, the choice could not be any more simple.

Teddy Atlas is an extremely talented boxing coach who has molded multiple world-champion boxers. In a recent episode of ‘THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,’ he shared his thoughts on Garcia vs Haney. Atlas made an extremely bold prediction about the fight as he said,

“Unless he (Haney) goes in there and tries to be a bull in a China shop. Again, thinking that he has gotta be a dead man walking if you will, other than that, which I don’t expect. I can not see Garcia surviving more than six rounds. I can’t. It takes Haney a little while to get going sometimes, it takes him a round or two to get warmed up, but I can’t see it going more than half a fight.”

Furthermore, Atlas praised Devin Haney’s distance control. He stated that Haney is one of the best at maintaining distance and landing crisp combinations. The 67-year-old does not feel that Garcia has what it takes to cause serious trouble to Haney. Atlas went on to add that Garcia definitely has the speed advantage but it is of no use if he is not able to land any of his punches. Given all of these reasons for Atlas, there is only one clear winner.

Did Ryan Garcia take his training camp against Devin Haney seriously?

Taking on a fighter such as Devin Haney requires a dedicated training camp going over minute details. There are serious concerns among fans and pundits as well that this was not something Garcia did. A quick glance at his social media and you will be able to figure out why that is the case. Over the course of the past few months, Garcia has been extremely erratic on social media posting videos and pictures that have been extremely concerning.



Due to these distractions, there is no confidence in fans that he took the fight camp seriously. In addition to this, based on recent interviews, it still does not seem as though Garcia is back to being 100%. Regardless of how the fight plays out, fans will be hoping that both fighters leave the ring with their health intact.