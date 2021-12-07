Ashes 2021-22 venues: Full list of venues where Ashes 2021-22 Test will be played

Ashes 2021-22 venues: The first Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England would take place at the Gabba from December 8.

After being in the headlines for all the non-Cricketing and deplorable issues, the England and Australian Cricket teams are all set to do what they know best, as they lock horns against each other in the first of the five-match Ashes Test series at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 8.

Be it the racism scandal or the Tim Paine debacle, the build up to the Ashes 2021-22 was not how it used to be in the past, with plenty of character laundry tasks to care of before talking Cricket. But, finally the fans and experts and perhaps the players as well, are ready to focus on the business- a two-handed firm grab at the coveted Ashes urn.

Last time England had won a Test match in Australia was way back in 2011-12 under the then skipper Andrew Strauss. The English side has not won a Test in Brisbane (the venue for the first Test) since 1986-87. But, they would take solace and confidence from the fact that the Gabba-ttoir (as they say it) no longer remains an impenetrable fortress it once was for the visiting teams after India finally broke the 32-year, 29-match drought in January this year.

Also, England skipper Joe Root will find himself on the right side of history as he is set to become the first-ever captain to lead England in two away Ashes series.

On the other hand, team Australia under a new skipper Pat Cummins would continue with its bid to once again retain the sacred Ashes urn. Talking about their stats in a nutshell, the team hasn’t played a Test for 11 months, nor won an away tour since 2016, with mere four victories in their last 15 away trips. At home, they had to endure back-to-back unprecedented series losses against India in successive years.

Ashes 2021-22 venues

The venues for the month long event, had to be a point of contention given the omnipresent existence of the Coronavirus across the globe. The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant in Omicron- which is gradually spreading its clan in all parts of the globe, has forced travel restrictions once again in the affected places.

While the the Ashes 2021-22 venues for the first four Tests have been confirmed, the venue of the fifth Ashes Test is yet to be confirmed by the Australian Cricket board.

Cricket Australia has confirmed the fifth Ashes Test won’t be staged in Perth as originally scheduled due to Western Australia’s stringent COVID-19 travel restrictions, but a decision on where the potential series decider will be played is yet to be finalized. The emergence of the virus’ new Omicron variant last month, had further forced Western Australia’s Premier Mark McGowan to harden the state’s stance on quarantine rules on arrivals from New South Wales (venue of 4th Test).

Under those protocols, players, their families, as well as match and broadcast staff travelling to Perth after completion of the fourth Test in Sydney (January 5-9) would be required to complete 14 days quarantine upon arrival in Western Australia.

While the first Test will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane, the second Test would take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The third (December 26-30) and the fourth (January 5-9) Test would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) respectively.

Hobart’s Blundstone Arena and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) are the two potential venues, one of which would in all probability host the final Ashes Test from January 14-18.

First Test: 8-12 December 2021, The Gabba (Brisbane)

Second Test (D/N): 16-20 December 2021, Adelaide Oval (Adelaide)

Third Test: 26-30 December 2021, MCG (Melbourne)

Fourth Test: 5-9 January 2022, SCG (Sydney)

Fifth Test: 16-20 January 2022, TBA.