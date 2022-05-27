Chahal wickets in IPL 2022: Yuzi Chahal IPL 2022 wickets and best bowling figures

Yuzvendra Chahal wickets in IPL 2022: The spinner from Rajasthan Royals has had a stupendous Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022, couldn’t pick a wicket in the ongoing Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Playing his maiden Indian Premier League season for Rajasthan, Chahal has been exceptional for most part of the season. In what is his 16th match, it is only for the third time that Chahal hasn’t picked a wicket this season.

Having conceded 10 or more than 10 runs per over on four occasions in this season before tonight, Chahal registering bowling figures of 4-0-45-0 is by far his worst performance of the 15th season of the IPL.

Introduced into the attack in the ninth over, Chahal gave away 11 runs in his first over itself which included a six hit by Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar (58).

In his second over, Chahal was hit for a six and a four by RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (24). While Chahal bowled a rank short delivery to get hit for a six, Maxwell improvised to reverse-sweep Chahal between wicket-keeper and short third-man for a boundary.

Hit for a six by Patidar in his third over as well, Chahal staged a comeback by conceding only seven runs in the 17th over.

Yuzvendra Chahal wickets in IPL 2022 and best bowling figures

Notwithstanding Chahal’s bowling figures in the second knockout match of the season, no one can take away from him the fact that he has been phenomenal in the first season for his third IPL franchise.

In 16 matches this season, Chahal has picked 26 wickets at an average of 19.50, an economy rate of 7.92 and a strike rate of 14.7. Only among the three bowlers to pick a five-wicket haul this season, Chahal is the lone bowler to register an IPL 2022 hat-trick. Both these feats had come in a league match against Kolkata Knight Riders in career-best bowling figures of 4-0-40-5 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Great match up of spinners today … but none bigger than Chahal vs Hasaranga. Should be another quality contest. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) May 27, 2022

Having said that, Chahal might lose his top spot in the wickets column to Royals all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in this match. Only a wicket behind Chahal, Hasaranga would be looking to regain the Purple Cap by going past Chahal.