CSK fielding coach IPL 2022: Who is Rajiv Kumar?

CSK fielding coach: The fielding coach of the defending champions has come into spotlight after numerous dropped catches in IPL 2022.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have had multiple issues in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League and fielding is surely one. It is due to the same reason that Chennai have dropped the most catches among all teams in IPL 2022.

A contagious knack of their fielders dropping catches has resulted in numerous catches, ranging from easy to difficult on the difficulty level, getting dropped. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, one of the best fielders across the globe, has also been victim of dropping easy catches this season.

While Jadeja has had a dismal season across departments for the burden of being a captain seems to have affected him in more ways than one, his teammates doing no better on the field is quite disappointing for a team which hasn’t batted or bowled according to its standards.

Who is CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar?

Super Kings, who have persisted with a tried and tested support staff for this season, have a healthy mix of Indian and overseas coaches in their coaching setup.

In addition to former India and CSK pacer Laxmipathy Balaji being their bowling coach, they have former Jharkhand captain Rajiv Kumar as their fielding coach.

Kumar, who had led current Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in domestic cricket back in the day, also coaches Jharkhand across formats apart from his stint in the biggest T20 tournament around the world.

In 156 competitive matches across formats between 1994-2010, Kumar had scored 7,208 runs with the help of 18 centuries and 42 half-centuries.

Schedule to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how CSK field in a must-win scenario. That being said, there’s only little that a fielding coach can do in a couple of days.