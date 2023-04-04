Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League 2023 Match 7. The match will be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the pitch has been excellent for the batters in recent times. Both teams have some star players in their ranks.

David Warner is the captain of Delhi this season in the absence of regular leader Rishabh Pant. Although Capitals lost their last match, but Warner scored a half-century and the southpaw would want to continue his form in this match as well.

On the other hand, Gujarat won their first match and their ace spinner Rashid Khan bowled a terrific spell. It is needless to say that the Titans will again rely on Khan’s brilliance again. Not just with the ball, but Khan has been equally important with the bat as well lately.

David Warner vs Rashid Khan Head to Head Record in IPL History

The battle between Khan and Warner will be an intriguing one to watch out for. Khan made his debut in IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he has played for a majority of his career with or under Warner. Both of them had left Sunrisers last season.

It is to note that Warner has never faced Khan in the history of the IPL. In IPL 2022, DC and GT played one match against each other, and Warner was not a part of that contest. In fact, Warner has never faced Khan in T20 cricket till now.

They have just faced each other once in an ODI match, where Warner scored 30 runs in 26 balls against Khan with the help of three boundaries. Taking into consideration how the left-handed batters generally play leg-spin well, and it will be interesting to see both of them playing against each other.

David Warner IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Warner has played 28 matches at this ground thus far. He has managed to score 740 runs at an average of 30.83 with the help of one century and five half-centuries. Warner’s strike-rate has been 123.54, which is quite low according to his standards.