“Discipline, Dedication and Motivation”: Kieron Pollard shares strong message to budding cricketers ahead of BBL 2022-23 Draft

Kieron Pollard has registered himself for the draft of BBL12, and he has shared a strong message to the budding cricketers in a video.

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to start on 13 December 2022 with the match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. This season is expected to be a grand one after the introduction of BBL’s first-ever International player’s draft.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has also registered himself in the draft, and he is expected to be in the platinum category. Pollard, who has played for Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers in the past is the only player in history to play 600 T20 games.

Although, Pollard will not be available to play the full season of the tournament as he has already signed a deal with the MI Emirates in the ILT20 League, whose schedule will intersect with the BBL.

Kieron Pollard shares strong message to budding cricketers

In a recent with the BBL on their social media handles, Kieron Pollard was asked to give advice to the upcoming generations of budding cricketers. He clearly said that discipline and the ability to motivate yourself are the biggest factors one should have in order to succeed in the field.

He highlighted the point that motivation should come from within and not external motivations. Pollard insists that there will be a lot of obstacles coming into the path of cricketers, but they should be able to overcome them as people will try to pull them down in different stages of life.

“You know, there are various things that you can tell a young cricketer. But for me, it’s about dedication, it’s about discipline, and being able to motivate yourself to do better,” Pollard said in the video.

“Because in order for that, in order for you to get through in life, there are going to be different sorts of obstacles that are going to come. And motivation has to come from within in order for you to get through. Because a lot of people are going to try to pull you down you know in different stages of your life.”

Discipline, Dedication and Motivation are the three golden words that Pollard advised to the younger generation of players in order to be successful in the game.

“You have to be dedicated through it and motivate yourself to achieve what you want to achieve at the end of the tunnel. So discipline, dedication and motivation. Some of the things I’d tell a youngster,” Pollard added.