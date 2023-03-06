Dr DY Patil Stadium T20 records: Dr DY Patil Stadium records, most runs, most wickets, most maiden overs

Been used as a backup home ground by several franchises in the Indian Premier League over the years, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy finally got its due in the form of getting to host the historic first match of the ongoing inaugural season of Women’s Premier League between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women on Saturday.

In what was the first-ever instance of this stadium hosting a domestic T20 in Women’s cricket, it is scheduled to host 11 out of the 22 matches to be played throughout the season. Although this venue has hosted only four Women’s T20s thus far, it still has enough entries in the lists of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers as far as WPL 2023 squads are concerned.

Dr DY Patil Stadium T20 records batting

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Dr DY Patil Stadium are Beth Mooney (171), Smriti Mandhana (107), Harmanpreet Kaur (107), Alyssa Healy (62) and Richa Ghosh (62). All these five cricketers are part of four different teams in the tournament. Their detailed numbers are:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Beth Mooney 3 171 89* 150 0 2 Smriti Mandhana 2 107 79 53.5 150.7 0 1 Harmanpreet Kaur 3 107 65 35.67 142.67 0 1 Alyssa Healy 2 62 37 31 163.16 0 0 Richa Ghosh 2 62 36 62 187.88 0 0

Issy Wong (1), Deepti Sharma (2.38), Pooja Wastrakar (2.67), Ghosh (3.30), Healy (3.45), Nat Sciver-Brunt (3.60), Shafali Verma (3.67), Mooney (3.93) and Kaur (3.95) have faced less than four balls per boundaries at this stadium.

Dr DY Patil Stadium records bowling in Women’s T20s

Highest wicket-takers in T20s played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are Saika Ishaque (4), Heather Graham (3), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2), Amelia Kerr (2), Sneh Rana (2) and Elysse Perry (2). Barring Graham, all other players are playing their trade in Women’s Premier League 2023.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Saika Ishaque 1 4 2.75 3.47 4.75 Nat Sciver-Brunt 1 2 2.5 2.5 6 Amelia Kerr 1 2 6 6 6 Sneh Rana 1 2 21.5 10.75 12 Ellyse Perry 2 2 13 8.67 9

Out of the 22 maiden overs bowled at this venue, one each has been bowled by the likes of Perry, Kerr and Ishaque.

NOTE: All the above mentioned stats are only for Women’s cricket.